6 InStyle Beauty Editors Reveal the One Hair Tool They Can’t Live Without

We're firm believers that the right hair tool can change your life. (Or, at the very least, inject new life into your strands.) Here, six hot tools our editors wouldn't be caught dead without.
1. Sarah Potempa Beachwaver S1 Curling Iron
"I like loose waves, not prom-style curls. I love that this tool works in different directions on either side of your head for a natural-looking bend." —Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor
Sarah Potempa | $129
2. T3 Whirl Trio
"I can’t live without my curling wand from T3. First of all, the white and rose gold design is super sleek. Second, I love that the barrels can be interchanged so depending on the look I want, I can use my standard 1” rod or go for a looser bend with a 1.5." Even though the cost is a bit steep, the versatility of using different rods justifies the price tag." —Sheryl George, Beauty Editor
T3 | $270
3. InStyler MAX
"I have an entire arsenal of hair tools, and although it’s hard to play favorites, I always find myself reaching for the InStyler whenever I’m running late in the morning. It transforms my unruly waves into a blowout-esque smooth texture in roughly 20 minutes, and because the barrel rotates, it pretty much does all the work for me by straightening and curling at the same time." —Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor
InStyler | $99
4. Revlon Pro Collection Hair Dry & Styler
"I've always considered my inability to juggle a round brush and blow dryer simultaneously a major shortcoming in my beauty skillset. But thanks to this heated brush, I've finally mastered the at-home blowout—no balancing act required. Since the tool essentially combines a blow dryer and paddlebrush, I'm left with smooth, sleek strands in just a few passes." —Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor
Revlon | $45
5. Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000
"I’ve been hopelessly addicted to the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 for years. It’s the perfect combination of lightweight yet powerful. And thanks to the airflow directing nozzle, it doesn’t leave me with a head full of fuzz. But I think what I like best is the dryer’s compact shape: Mine lives tucked unobtrusively behind the nightstand in my bedroom as opposed to taking up half the bathroom. Consider it pricey but so worth it." —Didi Gluck, Contributing Beauty Editor
Harry Josh | $300
6. GHD Black Platinum Professional Styler
"My name is Erin and I’m addicted to my flat iron. Ever since I can remember, I’ve used a flat iron on my hair almost daily to polish my naturally straight, but frizzy hair, or inject a bit of texture whenever my hair cooperates. Currently, I love this one by GHD. This tool is super slim but smooths out large sections of hair by going over them just once, and it’s curved edges make it easy to use to create an effortless-looking bend into my straight strands. However, what makes this flat iron trump all other ones I’ve used is how quickly it heats up and cools down. Not only is this a timesaver, I’m never concerned about potentially burning my apartment down if I head out before it’s completely cool." —Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer
GHD | $249