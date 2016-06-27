6 InStyle Beauty Editors Reveal the One Hair Tool They Can’t Live Without

"My name is Erin and I’m addicted to my flat iron. Ever since I can remember, I’ve used a flat iron on my hair almost daily to polish my naturally straight, but frizzy hair, or inject a bit of texture whenever my hair cooperates. Currently, I love this one by GHD. This tool is super slim but smooths out large sections of hair by going over them just once, and it’s curved edges make it easy to use to create an effortless-looking bend into my straight strands. However, what makes this flat iron trump all other ones I’ve used is how quickly it heats up and cools down. Not only is this a timesaver, I’m never concerned about potentially burning my apartment down if I head out before it’s completely cool." —Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

GHD | $249