5 Ways to Turn a Bad Hair Day Around 

A bad hair day can happen to the best of us. The worst part about experiencing one—aside from wasted time and effort put into styling—is that you’re stuck with the botched look for the next 24 hours. Freaking out and heading home usually isn’t an option. Chances are you have responsibilities (like, say, a job to go to) so you can’t exactly spend the day hiding out under the covers. Read on to learn how to turn your bad hair day around.
-
1. A Complete Frizz Case
We’ve all been there: You start off the day with perfectly blown-out hair, and by the time you get through your commute, sweat, rain or snow has you left looking like you stuck your finger in a socket. A mist of this lightweight spray will instantly smooth strands by blocking out humidity.
Living Proof Weightless Styling Spray, $37; sephora.com
-
2. Hair That Falls Flat
If you started the day off with a voluminous mane only to have your coif deflate by midday, get that body back with a spritz of this amplifying spray at the roots.
Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray, $25; birchbox.com
-
3. Out of Control Static
Without a doubt, static tops the list of annoying hair situations. Instead of turning to hairspray, which can leave your hairstyle looking hard and crunchy, rub a dime-sized amount Alterna Haircare’s CC cream onto your fingers and run through your ends. It'll tamp down fly-aways without affecting hair's natural movement.
Alterna Haircare CC Cream for Hair 10-In-1 Complete Correction Extra Hold, $25; sephora.com
-
4. Post-Ponytail Bends
If your ponytail has left you with an awkward-looking crease in your hair, forget about fighting to smooth it out. Instead, use a large-barreled curling wand on random sections of hair to create the all-over bends of that textured, model off-duty look.
T3 Undone Waves 1” Inch Straight Barrel, $85; t3micro.com
-
5. Wayward Bangs and Tenacious Cowlicks
Despite our best efforts, sometimes a stubborn cowlick or unruly bangs just can’t be tamed. Keep bobby pins on hand to pull back your fringe. A sleek hair clip will let you sweep up wild strands into an undone updo that looks completely intentional.
Cara Circle Hair Clip, $11; nordstrom.com. Goody 50ct black Colour Collection Bobby Pin, $4; target.com.