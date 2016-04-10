5 Ways to Turn a Bad Hair Day Around 

A bad hair day can happen to the best of us. The worst part about experiencing one—aside from wasted time and effort put into styling—is that you’re stuck with the botched look for the next 24 hours. Freaking out and heading home usually isn’t an option. Chances are you have responsibilities (like, say, a job to go to) so you can’t exactly spend the day hiding out under the covers. Read on to learn how to turn your bad hair day around.

