These Are the Hottest Hair Color Trends for Fall

As the saying goes, change is in the hair. Although your summer blonde may have had a good run, the sunny, surfer-esque platinum may look out of place against your fall layers. We spoke to hairstylists Caroline Mitgang of New York City's Paul Labrecque Salon and Michelle Lee of Salon Eva Michelle in Boston to tell us all about the hottest color trends they've been seeing, and no surprise here, everything is headed in a deeper, earthier direction. "People start to go for earthier tones, because after the leaves start changing, your wardrobe tends to get darker as well," Mitgang tells us. "I think across the board in all color categories, people are starting to wear colors that are a little more natural and autumnal." Scroll down to see the fall-appropriate tones you're definitely going to want to work this season.
1. Beige Blonde
Though many of us with platinum strands may choose to hold onto the summery look with fierce tenacity, Mitgang advises adding a few beige-toned low lights into the mix to take the striking effect down a notch—a la Chrissy Teigen's slightly-deeper hue. "It's just a hint deeper than your platinum, and it's a little easier to maintain," she tells us.
2. Rich Chocolate
If you already have a super-deep brown tone like Priyanka Chopra's, consider investing in a gloss to amplify your already rich color, and bring out a shiny appearance. Eager to add some highlights into the mix? "Tones like amber and cashmere are coming back in fall," says Lee. "They add a little warmth to the cool weather." Go for a balayage effect that spans from mid-length to end for less maintenance, advises Mitgang.
3. Copper
Great news for natural redheads—your tone will remain on trend from season to season. "If you have a good, true auburn like Bryce Dallas Howard's, then stick with it," Mitgang says. "Don't try to go blonde or brunette, red hair looks good all the time." Although, extra dimension in the form of a low light can amp up your already striking effect. "Keep the color light and airy, with natural, subtly-blended warm tones," adds Lee.
4. Bronde
The hybrid hue between blonde and brunette is expected to power on strong through the fall season, but just like its platinum counterpart, the bronde effect won't be quite as bright as it was in the previous months. "It's easier to maintain that you are still a brunette that way, but darker highlights like a deep gold or caramel are very flattering," says Mitgang. "The color gives brown hair a boost without being too damaging."
5. Rose Gold
As far as creative color goes, Mitgang predicts the hues will mirror the biggest jewelry trends for fall—particularly rose gold. "If you've already got a bleached-out base for creative color, go for a pink with just a hint of beige to it," she says. "It's not a true pink, but the beige adds a softer, earthy tone that cools it down, similar to a sepia filter." In between salon appointments, invest in a color-depositing conditioner in a coordinating tone, as the more unexpected hair shades are the fastest to fade.