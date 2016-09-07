These Are the Hottest Hair Color Trends for Fall

As the saying goes, change is in the hair. Although your summer blonde may have had a good run, the sunny, surfer-esque platinum may look out of place against your fall layers. We spoke to hairstylists Caroline Mitgang of New York City's Paul Labrecque Salon and Michelle Lee of Salon Eva Michelle in Boston to tell us all about the hottest color trends they've been seeing, and no surprise here, everything is headed in a deeper, earthier direction. "People start to go for earthier tones, because after the leaves start changing, your wardrobe tends to get darker as well," Mitgang tells us. "I think across the board in all color categories, people are starting to wear colors that are a little more natural and autumnal." Scroll down to see the fall-appropriate tones you're definitely going to want to work this season.