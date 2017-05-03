The 7 Prettiest Wedding Updos From Bridal Fashion Week

Ready your Pinterest boards, brides-to-be. Following another season of Bridal Fashion Week, chances are, you've probably already started the process of avidly saving each and every dress to your #WeddingInspo board (which may or may not be private), but take a second look and pay closer attention to the gorgeous updos paired with each dress. In lieu of the over-coiffed looks of years past, this season's aesthetic is undone and effortless, with waves, plaits, and half-down styles in abundance. Scroll down to see seven of the prettiest updos and half-updos from Bridal Fashion Week.

