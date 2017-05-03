The 7 Prettiest Wedding Updos From Bridal Fashion Week

Ready your Pinterest boards, brides-to-be. Following another season of Bridal Fashion Week, chances are, you've probably already started the process of avidly saving each and every dress to your #WeddingInspo board (which may or may not be private), but take a second look and pay closer attention to the gorgeous updos paired with each dress. In lieu of the over-coiffed looks of years past, this season's aesthetic is undone and effortless, with waves, plaits, and half-down styles in abundance. Scroll down to see seven of the prettiest updos and half-updos from Bridal Fashion Week.
1. JLM Couture
Armed with his Amika arsenal, hairstylist Linh Nguyen crafted two sets of undone fishtail braids over textured waves. Before winding each section around a curling iron, he applied a layer of the Amika Touchable Hairspray ($24; sephora.com) to give strands some hold, and made sure to wrap each curl away from the face.
2. Lela Rose
To ensure the low bun held its form, hairstylist Keith Carpenter prepped each model's strands with Kenra's Whip Grip Mousse ($17; ulta.com) prior to anchoring their layers into a low ponytail. He then twisted the lengths into a bun, leaving out a few inches to create the tiny loop.
3. Marchesa
Moroccanoil artistic director Kevin Hughes styled each model's strands in soft, touchable waves, which were tied into a low ponytail with a black ribbon.
4. Marchesa Notte
Major Game of Thrones vibes at Marchesa Notte, where Moroccanoil artistic director created a half-updo with two braids on either side of the head that spanned from ear to ear. Once he reached the back of the head, all four plaits were tied off into a low ponytail.
5. Peter Lagner
Peter Lagner's girls wore their strands sleek in the front, with an effortless low knot positioned in the back.
6. Monique Lhuillier
Hairstylist Rodney Cutler, who used Redken products, crafted a shiny bun, which was accented with a delicate floral accessory. "I was inspired by a ballerina bun a girl could do herself at home," he says. "I pulled the hair back into a low ballerina bun and raked my hands through it for a bit of a natural, airy texture and finished with Redken's Versatile Working Spray ($19; ulta.com). It's a fun, beautiful look that doesn't take away from the clothes."
7. Oscar de la Renta
Hairstylist Michael Silva kept the ponytail, sleek, center-parted, and low at Oscar de la Renta. After blow-drying hair to a bone straight texture, he ran a dollop of Kenra Silkening Gloss ($22; ulta.com) through each girl's mid-lengths and ends to impart a mirror-like shine, then fastened strands into place at the nape of the neck.