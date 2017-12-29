The 6 Hair Trends You'll Still See Everywhere in 2018

When midnight hits on New Year's Eve, the mess of a year that was 2017 will officially be over, but in the case of hair trends, expect to be looking back when you're in need of inspiration on how to switch things up in 2018.
Although the coming months will inevitably bring new color, cut, and styles that you'll want to try, a handful of looks that you saw on every red carpet this year are still be going strong throughout 2018. Icy platinum blonde shades like Kim Kardashian West's and Rihanna's high ponytail are a few trends that won't drop in popularity.
Need ideas on how to switch up your hair next year? The following six celebrity hair trends you'll still see everywhere in 2018.
1. Long Bob
Straight or wavy, with a long bob you've got styling options. The fact that the cut flatters every face shape, along with a number of hair textures, is exactly why it's still so popular.
Whether you wear yours smooth like Jenna Dewan Tatum or in beachy waves like Cate Blanchett, you'll need a flat iron like ghd's Platinum Professional Styler ($249; sephora.com) to get a flyaway-free finish or create "S" bends all over.
2. Platinum Blonde
Going platinum blonde isn't easy, but that didn't stop a number of celebs like Kim Kardashian West and Katy Perry from the surprising everyone with their dramatic dye jobs. Considering they've both stuck it out despite the upkeep and special care it takes to maintain the icy shade of blonde, expect to see even more of it throughout 2018.
If you want to finally take the plunge and go platinum, use a repairing treatment like Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector ($28; olaplex.com), which reverses the broken bonds on damaged hair.
3. Blunt Ends
Whether you have long hair like Kerry Washington or a bob like Olivia Culpo, finishing your cut off with ends that are sharp and uniform gives your hair a fresh start by getting rid of any split ends.
Although getting rid of your scraggly ends will make hair look instantly healthier, slather on a hydrating mask like Neutrogena's Triple Moisture Professional Deep Recovery Mask ($9; walgreens.com) so strands are extra soft and smooth.
4. Ribbon Highlights
The sun-kissed effect of ribbon highlights on brown hair is guaranteed to make everyone ask where you just went on vacation. These subtle highlights as seen on Olivia Munn and Shay Mitchell, add warmth to dark brown hair, and are actually pretty effortless to maintain—really. Since the lighter color is often painted on starting at the mid-lengths similar to an ombré technique, you won't get the severe demarcation lines near your roots as your hair grows.
To preserve your color and prevent dullness, apply a weekly gloss treatment like Rita Hazan's Ultimate Shine Gloss ($26; sephora.com).
5. Brushed Back Hair
Whether you like it or not, the '80s are back—at least in the case of current beauty trends. Along with the perm and blue eye makeup, pushed back hair is also making a comeback. The look includes a deep side part with the front pieces flipped back and out of the face. Although it's mostly been demoed by celebs like Selena Gomez with a "wet look," stars like Jennifer Lawrence are also rocking it with a dry, sleek texture, too.
Although this trend instantly gives the look of fuller, voluminous strands, prepping your hair by running a mousse like Pantene Pro-V's Fine Hair Style Triple Action Volume Mousse ($6; walgreens.com) through it when it's damp will give your style even more body.
6. High Ponytail
Up until 2017 you've probably written the high ponytail off as the hairstyle you reserve for gym sessions, but celebs have demonstrated that with a few tweaks the look adds elegance and ease to every outfit, whether you wear the style to Saturday night drinks with your friends or a Sunday morning Pilates class. Wear it with a sleek tail like Bella Hadid's, or loose, cascading waves like Rihanna. Make the style even more effortless by wrapping a strand from the tail around the base of the pony to conceal the hair elastic holding it in place. Run a hair serum like Ouai's Hair Oil ($28; nordstrom.com) through the tail for extra shine.
Bonus: The tighter you tie the tail, the more lifted your features will look (but pop an Advil beforehand for the inevitable headache that will come with this approach).