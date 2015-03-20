8 Ways to Up Your Ponytail Game

Your go-to hairstyle is about to get a whole lot chicer! Ponytails were all over the red carpet this season—and it’s easy to see why. They’re versatile, reliable, and flattering on everyone. The question is: Which one will you try?

Jennifer Lopez, for one, can help you decide. Her voluminous, high pony was one of our favorite beauty moments at this year’s Oscars. The polished style kept the focus on her signature glow and gorgeous gown while offering a no-fail way to beat the rainy weather. But if playfully tousled or sleek and low-slung better fit your personality, you're in luck—we found those kinds and more, along with all the pro tips you'll need to achieve them. Click through our gallery now to see each one!

PHOTOS: 8 Ponytail Ideas to Try This Spring