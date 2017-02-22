Your Favorite Bad Day Hairstyle Is Now a Runway Trend

The low ponytail is the hairstyle you lean on while you’re washing your face, or when you’re desperately trying to flip a bad hair day. But don’t let its convenience and ease distract you from the fact that’s undeniably chic. In fact, it’s been one of the biggest hair trends we’ve seen so far this fashion month, gracing several New York Fashion Week runways, including Tory Burch and Jason Wu. With Milan just kicking off its stylish events and the Paris finale a few days away, we can only hope for more ponytail appearances. Here’s a few we’re coveting now.