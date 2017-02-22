Your Favorite Bad Day Hairstyle Is Now a Runway Trend

The low ponytail is the hairstyle you lean on while you’re washing your face, or when you’re desperately trying to flip a bad hair day. But don’t let its convenience and ease distract you from the fact that’s undeniably chic. In fact, it’s been one of the biggest hair trends we’ve seen so far this fashion month, gracing several New York Fashion Week runways, including Tory Burch and Jason Wu. With Milan just kicking off its stylish events and the Paris finale a few days away, we can only hope for more ponytail appearances. Here’s a few we’re coveting now.
1. Jason Wu
To create this sleek low pony, TRESemmé ambassador Holli Smith blow-dried sections of the hair and left the ends textured for a more natural, "personalized" look.
2. Jonathan Simkhai
TRESemmé Global Stylist Justine Marjan added movement to the ponytails by curling the lengths of the hair with a 1.25” inch curling iron. After securing the hair with an elastic, she warpped a section of hair around the base to hide the hair-tie.
3. Tory Burch
The hair ribbons you've been hoarding since the holidays are going to come in handy. At Tory Burch, hairstylist Guido translated the Philadelphia Story inspiration into a low ponytail with a center part that was accented by a romantic and feminine black velvet ribbon.
4. J.W.Anderson
Mixing things up, the models at J.W.Anderson walked the runways with extreme side parts and ponytails secured on the side, simultaneously bringing back your favorite '80s hairstyle is an incredibly chic way.
5. Tome
The models at Tome wore several different looks depending on their natural hair texture, but once again, a low ponytail made an appearance. To keep hair sleek and free of fly-aways, Aveda Global Creative Director Antoinette Beenders finished off each pony with a few spritzes of the Aveda Air Control Light Hold Hairspray ($29; nordstrom.com).
6. Carolina Herrera
"The key to this look is to create smooth and shiny hair without it looking oily, for a chic and sophisticated style," explained Odile Gilbert, a TRESemmé Global Stylist and the lead stylist at the Carolina Herrera show. To do so, the artists used a heat protecting spray before blow-drying and straightening the models' hair. After securing the ponytail, TRESemmé Botanique Damage Recovery Oil ($5; target.com) was applied for an extra dose of shine.