Who says ponytails have to be boring? Hollywood's biggest stars are proving that the once too-casual hairdo is swiftly becoming a red carpet favorite. Take a look at Chrissy Teigen for example. The expectant mom radiated at the 2015 Golden Globes, and her pulled back strands made her ensemble feel both fresh and effortless.

Teigen is certainly not alone. Several celebs have been opting for the tied up look, and, believe it or not, you can do it too for your next big event. We've gathered three easy to follow tips that will help you master the art of the red carpet ponytail with incredible ease.