Who says ponytails have to be boring? Hollywood's biggest stars are proving that the once too-casual hairdo is swiftly becoming a red carpet favorite. Take a look at Chrissy Teigen for example. The expectant mom radiated at the 2015 Golden Globes, and her pulled back strands made her ensemble feel both fresh and effortless.
Teigen is certainly not alone. Several celebs have been opting for the tied up look, and, believe it or not, you can do it too for your next big event. We've gathered three easy to follow tips that will help you master the art of the red carpet ponytail with incredible ease.
1. Rough it Up
To score Teigen's tousled ponytail put the brush down and let your fingers have all of the fun. This red carpet-worthy style is all about roughing up your texture up, and there's no need to worry if a few pieces fallout. Spritz a texturizing spray throughout strands ($27; bumbleandbumble.com), then let flyaways frame your face for the perfectly effortless 'do.
2. Think Outside of the Barrette
Red sea coral in your hair? It may sound like a costume that only Lady Gaga can pull off, but the unexpected embellishment makes an elegant statement that anyone can rock. Steer clear of traditional hair clips, and instead test out actual jewelry in your hair. We're obsessed with this Oscar de la Renta necklace ($990; saks.com) that can easily loop over an elastic.
3. Consider Bangs
If you're pressed for time bangs can turn your quick look into an actual style with minimal effort. For those who aren't quite ready to commit to the extra trimmings, clip-on extensions ($55; bellamihair.com) are your new best friend. Be sure to take a pair of scissors and cut into the ends for a more choppy modern effect as shown by Dakota Johnson.