5 Ways to Wear a Messy Ponytail When You're Not at Spin Class

There's one reason why a messy ponytail is your go-to hairstyle for an early morning spin class: it's incredibly easy.
Sure, it's a practical move when you've crawled out of bed with just enough time to get ready and make it to the gym before class starts, but the updo also works for occasions like first dates or grabbing dinner with your college roommate, when you want a cool hairstyle that doesn't look like you put too much effort into doing it.
Brian Zinno, hairstylist at Antonio Prieto Salon in New York agrees that the hairstyle is flirty, not to mention quick and simple to do before a night out.
When you're not heading to the gym and want to spend a few extra minutes on creating a ponytail, he recommends using a large curling wand on your hair before pulling it up. "Gather up your hair with your hands, and quickly and lightly brush all the hair into an elastic (again, the goal is to not have it look perfect, so some bumps and buckles are ok)," Zinno says. "Gently back brush it with a comb or your fingers fluff and fullness."
Keep scrolling for five ways celebrities are wearing your go-to ponytail on the red carpet, along with tips on how to copy the looks.
1. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson’s hair was treated with a large barrel curling iron to give her hair a slight wave before pulling it up into a low ponytail. To break up the curls for a natural finish, blast the tail with Dove Refresh+Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo ($4; target.com) and separate them with your fingers.
2. Laura Dern
Instead of securing a low ponytail at the base of your neck, move it a little lower and wrap black rope around it for a loose, edgy finish. Those strands around your face that don't make it into the tail? They make the messy ponytail look even more effortless. Laura Dern's stylist Ryan Trygstad used Dove's Advanced Hair Series Supreme Crème Serum Quench Absolute ($6; target.com) to the ends of her hair to keep them piecey and sharp.
3. Olivia Culpo
If you’re under the impression that when you have a lob or a bob your hair is too short to wear in a ponytail, Olivia Culpo’s updo is proof that you’re wrong. Stick with a ponytail that sits low at the nape of your neck, and don’t worry if any short layers fall out—it will add to the ease of the style. Before pulling your hair up, run a shine-enhancing serum such as TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shine Serum ($5; target.com) through your strands from roots to ends.
4. Hailey Baldwin
Text your mom: her favorite hair accessory from the ‘90s is back—whether you like it or not. While Hailey Baldwin’s high ponytail and scrunchie could be taken from your mom’s old photo albums, her undone wavy texture keeps the look modern. Match your scrunchie to your outfit to take this past year’s monochromatic trend to the next level like Baldwin. We like Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel’s Fuzzy Scrunchie ($30; chloeandisabel.com).
5. Rita Ora
The easiest way to make a messy ponytail look like an intentional hairstyle? Add a hair accessory to it. Wrap a bow around the base of the tail like Rita Ora. For extra volume, backcomb the top of the tail with a comb after you’ve secured it with an elastic.