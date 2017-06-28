7 Ways to Dress Up Your Pixie Cut for Your Wedding

Don’t let the length fool you. The pixie cut has just as much versatility as your cropped bob when it comes to bridal hairstyles. From slicked back and chic to textured and touched with a detailed hair accessory, we pulled together a few celebrity-approved examples on how to style this haircut for any formal occasion. In your case, of course, the waltz down the aisle.

VIDEO: The 5 Most Expensive Wedding Venues