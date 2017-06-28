7 Ways to Dress Up Your Pixie Cut for Your Wedding

Don’t let the length fool you. The pixie cut has just as much versatility as your cropped bob when it comes to bridal hairstyles. From slicked back and chic to textured and touched with a detailed hair accessory, we pulled together a few celebrity-approved examples on how to style this haircut for any formal occasion. In your case, of course, the waltz down the aisle.
1. Scarlett Johansson
Scar-Jo has a pixie cut with more length on top, which allows her to rock volume and texture at the same time. Ask your stylist for lots of body, or break out the root lift at home if you’re a DIY bride.
2. Ruth Negga
For the Oscars, Ruth Negga showed us the simplest way to dress up literally any hairstyle—with a headband. Whether it’s a crown-like style or something of more of a halo, let it serve as the focal point to your entire look.
3. Kaley Cuoco
Back in Kaley Cuoco’s pixie cut days, she walked the red carpet with a textured style that featured a delicate headband that was styled to peek out subtly from her volume.
4. Zendaya
Sleek finger curls are perfect for any bride with a black tie wedding. Keep this pic of Zendaya close by on your consultation day.
5. Sarah Paulson
If your pixie cut is growing out but it’s not quite at full bob status, turn to Sarah Paulson who put a wavy bend in her hair and opted for an extreme side part.
6. Janelle Monáe
If you need any pixie cut inspiration in general, Monáe is your girl. And if you’re not into crowns, clips, or floral broaches, this is proof that you can still make hair accessories work. For the Met Gala, she accented her short ‘do with mini gemstone flowers.
7. Michelle Williams
Minimalists will love this simplistic yet super edgy Michelle Williams look, simply featuring a teeny bit of texture.