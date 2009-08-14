THE LOOK Modern Bowl Cut

HOW-TO "This crop is very similar to a bowl-cut," says hairstylist Ursula Stephens, who created the look. "Ask for a cut that's the same length all around. The bangs should be blunt with a little choppiness depending on how you move." A touch of shine serum will bring out the sleekness.

INSIDER TRICK "Use a flat-iron to shape it up and out, bumping it a bit so it won't be flat," says Stephens. "You really want that roundness."

BUY ONLINE NOW Motions At Home Smoothing Shine Serum, select retailers; motionshair.com



Try on Rihanna's many styles now!