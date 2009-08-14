Sep 8, 2015 @ 5:45 PM
Pixie Haircuts
-
1. Anne Hathaway
THE LOOK Touseled pixie
HOW-TOTo create a piecey look, Hathaway's hairstylist Sascha Breuer spritzed his fingers with hairspray and worked the product onto individual sections to add definition. "The spray stays really light and your hair will look and feel natural, even though it has a strong hold level," he adds.
INSIDER TRICK By playing with different textures, pixie like Anne Hathaway's make for endless styling possibilities. Plus, the longer layers on top ease that awkward growing-in phase between salon appointments.
Try on Anne Hathaway's versatile cut!
-
2. Hayden Panettiere
THE LOOK Face-framing pixie
HOW-TO Work Orchids Oil into wet locks and tousle hair while blow-drying. Smooth the front forward with a round boar bristle brush and create texture and hold with finishing cream.
INSIDER TRICK Flat irons aren't just for straighten hair! ?Finish the bangs with one to create a silky sheen,? says stylist Caroline Wiseman.
BUY ONLINE NOW White Sands Orchids Oil, $20; whitesandsproducts.com
Try on Hayden?s hair now!
-
3. Carey Mulligan
THE LOOK Simple Pixie
HOW-TO Stylist Jonathan Joseph applied KMS Sea Salt Spray to Carey’s damp locks while tousling the hair into shape. He directed the hair forward and off to one side without putting in a definite part. Using the nozzle on the blowdryer, he says, blow downwards on the sides, nape and crown, and smooth with fingers. Finish with a blast of Kerastase Double Force Hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK For a natural texture, let the bangs and top layer of the hair air dry.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kerastase Double Force Hairspray, $21.32; kerastase-usa.com.
Try on Carey's hair now!
-
4. Halle Berry
THE LOOK Pixie cut
HOW-TO Rub a large dollop of sculpting serum in your hands and work through hair. Continue brushing through with a one-inch ceramic round brush pulling hair forward toward the face. Let hair air-dry.
INSIDER TRICK Halle's hair is relaxed. "You can find a mild relaxer in a pharmacy that takes five minutes, but be sure to read the instructions well because it can burn your scalp," says stylist Marco Maranghello, who recommends getting hair professionally relaxed.
BUY ONLINE NOW Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum, $21.32; cosmeticmall.com.
Try on Halle's hair now!
-
5. Victoria Beckham
THE LOOK Pixie cut
HOW-TO Spritz wet hair with texturizing spray and roughly blow dry hair or let it air dry. Rub molding paste between your hands and shake them back and forth through the hair to give the messy spiky look.
INSIDER TRICK “This look is ideal for someone with straight or wavy hair, not curly, so beware when you take the leap with a new cut,” says pro Harry Josh of L.A.’s Serge Normant at John Frieda salon. “And don’t obsess over perfection – the beauty of this look is the natural feel it evokes.”
BUY ONLINE NOW Arroyo texture paste, $15; spacenk.com.
Try on Victoria's hair now!
-
6. Natalie Portman
THE LOOK Pixie cut
HOW-TO "This is a great cut for women with thin hair," says stylist Marco Maranghello. Add volumizing mousse to wet hair and with your hands, pull hair up and back. Set with a light shaping spray.
INSIDER TRICK To instantly refresh your hair, use travel-friendly hair towelettes.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ted Gibson Hair Sheets, $35; sephora.com.
Try on Natalie's hair now!
-
7. Elisha Cuthbert
THE LOOK Long pixie cut
HOW-TO Start with a volumizing spray on wet hair, then blow-dry from back to front using your fingers to rake the hair, says stylist Mario Russo. Smooth ends with a round brush when hair is almost dry.
INSIDER TRICK This style looks great when it's more polished, or a bit messy, says Russo. "A styling wax will give you a piecier look," he says, if you opt for a funkier 'do.
BUY ONLINE NOW Styling Wax, Bumble & Bumble, $20; amazon.com.
Try on Elisha's hair now!
-
8. Rihanna
THE LOOK Modern Bowl Cut
HOW-TO "This crop is very similar to a bowl-cut," says hairstylist Ursula Stephens, who created the look. "Ask for a cut that's the same length all around. The bangs should be blunt with a little choppiness depending on how you move." A touch of shine serum will bring out the sleekness.
INSIDER TRICK "Use a flat-iron to shape it up and out, bumping it a bit so it won't be flat," says Stephens. "You really want that roundness."
BUY ONLINE NOW Motions At Home Smoothing Shine Serum, select retailers; motionshair.com
Try on Rihanna's many styles now!
1 of 8
THE LOOK Touseled pixie
Anne Hathaway
THE LOOK Touseled pixie
HOW-TOTo create a piecey look, Hathaway's hairstylist Sascha Breuer spritzed his fingers with hairspray and worked the product onto individual sections to add definition. "The spray stays really light and your hair will look and feel natural, even though it has a strong hold level," he adds.
INSIDER TRICK By playing with different textures, pixie like Anne Hathaway's make for endless styling possibilities. Plus, the longer layers on top ease that awkward growing-in phase between salon appointments.
Try on Anne Hathaway's versatile cut!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Aug 17, 2015 @ 5:15 PM
What You Should Think Strongly About Before Cutting Your Hair
Jun 14, 2015 @ 12:30 PM
Malin Akerman Shares Her Tricks for Growing Out Your Pixie Cut
Jun 3, 2015 @ 4:30 PM
Can You Pull Off Short Hair? This Simple Trick Will Tell You
May 7, 2015 @ 6:00 PM
I Got Emma Stone's Exact Bob from Her Hairstylist
Apr 27, 2015 @ 12:45 PM
Christina Aguilera Joins the Long Bob Trend
Apr 24, 2013 @ 9:51 AM
The Best Celebrity Bobs
Apr 2, 2013 @ 12:54 PM