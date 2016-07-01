Beauty Black Book Directory By City: P - Z

Washington, D.C.: Cuts

1101 23rd St., N.W., 202-888-6700

Price: $65–$265

2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick

Book an Appointment

In a soothing space painted in grays and white, with earthy touches such as tree-trunk stools and animal-hide rugs, celebrity colorist Ian McCabe and his team of pros work amid loads of natural light to craft the salon’s signature dry cuts. Showing up for a “corrective” cut to remedy an uneven two-tier chop (if not quite helmet head, think longer in the back, too short on the front and sides), our tester settled in for her wash and scalp massage before meeting with Neven Radovic (he’s styled the hair of Claire Danes and Debra Messing) to discuss his fix. After taking up the back to about chin-length, Radovic worked strand by strand to blend it with the sides, adding in some much-needed flow before addressing the asymmetry in front. Our tester described the process as relaxed yet focused, with Radovic spending more than an hour to deliver a highly appreciated crop.