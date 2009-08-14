Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Party Hair
1. Rihanna
THE LOOK Short stacked spirals
HOW-TO Ursula Stephens, the hairstylist who created the look, wrapped six to seven big sections around the barrel of a curling iron. "I didn't even brush them," she says. "I wanted you to be able to see the curl." She rubbed pomade between her hands and finger-styled the curls to give them added shape and definition.
INSIDER TRICK Use two different size curling irons, like Stephens did, to vary the width of the curls.
BUY ONLINE NOW Motions At Home Shine Enhancing Pomade, select retailers; motionshair.com
Try on Rihanna's many styles now!
2. Drew Barrymore
THE LOOK Wild, voluminous style
HOW-TO On Barrymore’s dry hair, stylist Giannandrea used L’Oreal Professionnel Texture Expert Expansion, a body activating mousse and then set the hair in medium Velcro rollers. After removing the rollers, he teased the hair and finished with strong hold hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Skip this look if you’re not brave or have a wide face-it’ll only make your face look wider.
BUY ONLINE NOW L'Oreal Professionnel Texture Expert Expansion, $18; at sleekhair.com.
Try on Drew's hair now!
3. Claire Danes
THE LOOK Half-up with volume
HOW-TO Apply a volumizing product to wet hair and blow dry with a medium-size round brush. Curl two-inch sections of hair into large Velcro rollers and let sit for five to ten minutes. Pull back a section of hair on the top and tease for added height, and secure with a barrette.
INSIDER TRICK When pulling back hair, take a section that extends from the outer corner of one eye to the outer corner of the other eye, says stylist Elvin Arvelo.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sunsilk Weightless Volumizing Creme, $3.39; www.ulta.com.
Try on Claire's hair now!
4. Scarlett Johansson
THE LOOK Retro bun
HOW-TO Tease the entire top of the crown. Pull hair into a low chignon by pulling hair into a medium-to-low ponytail and twisting, then roll it around itself and secure with pins. Use a round brush to twirl the face-framing pieces and spray the entire thing with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Invest in a good teasing brush," says stylist Eva Scrivo. "That's the best to smooth and lift."
BUY ONLINE NOW Teasing Comb With Lift, $2.75; Sears
Try on Scarlett's hair now!
5. Ziyi Zhang
THE LOOK Luscious curls
HOW-TO Stylist Rodney Cutler says to prep wet hair with a heat protectant spray and then create a side part. "Blow-dry the hair at the part with a flat brush to create shine at the roots," says Cutler. "Once the hair is dry, lightly spray it with hairspray before curling." He recommends a medium-barrel curling iron: in sections, curl the hair, starting at the ends and roll up to the root. "Release and run your hands through to finish the style," adds Cutler.
INSIDER TRICK "The low side part gives it that vintage twist while the waves really play up the glamorous undertone," says Cutler. "This look is perfect for anyone who wants to look young and modern with a classic feel."
BUY ONLINE NOW Cutler Specialist Protectant Treatment spray, $21; at ulta.com.
Try on Ziyi's hair now!
6. Gwyneth Paltrow
THE LOOK Straight shoulder-length hair
HOW-TO Apply a de-frizzing product to wet hair and then blow-dry, says stylist Laurent D. "When hair is dry, use a ceramic flat iron to smooth ends," he says. "And finish with a shine serum."
INSIDER TRICK This look is ideal for naturally straight hair, says Laurent D.
BUY ONLINE NOW Flat Iron, David Babaii for Wild Aid, $120; db4wildaid.com.
Try on Gwyneth's hair now!
7. Rebecca Gayheart
THE LOOK Romantic Curls
HOW-TO After creating a center part, curl sections of hair with a wide-barrel iron. "Curl from mid-shaft to the ends, keeping the iron away from the root," says stylist Mario Russo. Spritz each section with hairspray when you remove it from the iron to maintain the curl at the end.
INSIDER TRICK "If you have wavy or coarse hair, start by smoothing it out with a large round brush and a protectant cream," says Russo.
BUY ONLINE NOW Miracle Styling Creme, Mario Russo, $7.50; mariorusso.com.
Try on curly hair now!
8. Jessica Alba
THE LOOK Loose, pulled back waves
HOW-TO "I was running late, so I did this look in 15 minutes," says hairstylist Robert Ramos. He spritzed volumizer on damp hair, scrunching as he blew it dry. He curled random sections with a small iron, and pulled the hair into a low, untidy bun. He rubbed texturing cream in his hands and styled the pieces around her face for separation.
INSIDER TRICK "This is the perfect style if you're in a hurry and you need to look fabulous," says Ramos. "And the texturing cream is the key ingredient."
BUY ONLINE NOWRobert Ramos Texture Crema, $30; robertramos.com
Try on Jessica's hair now!
9. Madonna
THE LOOK Flipped layers
HOW-TO Get the wave in the bangs by twisting the wrist outward as you roll a round brush through the hair. Karla Medeiros of Miami's Me Day Spa recommends the small T3 flat iron to twist the side layers into a wave. Secure with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Layers should be cut starting at the bottom of the ear.
BUY ONLINE NOW T3 Tourmaline Professional Flat Iron with Rounded Plates, $26.40; sephora.com.
Try on Madonna's hair now!
10. Katherine Heigl
THE LOOK Textured updo
HOW-TO "To achieve this style, it's important to start curly," says stylist Gary Howse. Curl sections of hair (or if you have naturally curly hair, leave it as is) and then pull the hair into a high bun and secure. Lightly push crown hair forward to give the height on top and secure with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "This style needs texture, which is why starting with curls is important," says Manuel.
BUY ONLINE NOW L’Oreal Elnett StrongHold Hairspray, $14.99; Target.com
Try on party hair now!
11. Carrie Underwood
THE LOOK Half-up straight hair
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair with a large, round brush. "Tease a triangular section of hair from the front of the head and tease the base," says Nelson Chan of Nelson J Salon in Beverly Hills. "Hold the section in a little ponytail, twist and pin it."
INSIDER TRICK You can use a clear elastic instead of a pin to secure the hair.
BUY ONLINE NOW Snag-Free Hair Elastics, Intuition Blax, $3.50; beautysak.com.
Try on straight hair now!
12. Selena Gomez
THE LOOK Side ponytail
HOW-TO On dry hair, use a medium curling iron on large sections of hair, pinning each curl as you go, says stylist Thomas Dunkin. “Once the whole head is in pins, spritz with hairspray. Remove the pins and rake fingers through hair,” he says. Then pull up both sides above the ear and secure with a barrette. Then pull the hair loosely into a side ponytail and pull it over the shoulder.
INSIDER TRICK When blow-drying your hair, flip the head upside-down. “This will achieve both volume and a soft texture,” says Dunkin.
BUY ONLINE NOW Aveda Brilliant Medium Hold Hairspray, $14; Aveda.com
Try on Selena's hair now!
13. Blake Lively
THE LOOK Half-up hair with curls
HOW-TO "Use a one-inch curling iron and wrap the hair around the barrel in one-to-two inch sections," says hairstylist Jennifer Johnson. "Then tease the crown a little and pull both sides back and pin it. Finish with hairspray."
INSIDER TRICK "Don’t roll curls all in the same direction," says Johnson. "If all the sections are curled the same way and the same size, it looks really done and not as natural."
BUY ONLINE NOW Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray, $10.99; Ulta.com
Try on Blake's hair now!
