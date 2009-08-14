THE LOOK Luscious curls

HOW-TO Stylist Rodney Cutler says to prep wet hair with a heat protectant spray and then create a side part. "Blow-dry the hair at the part with a flat brush to create shine at the roots," says Cutler. "Once the hair is dry, lightly spray it with hairspray before curling." He recommends a medium-barrel curling iron: in sections, curl the hair, starting at the ends and roll up to the root. "Release and run your hands through to finish the style," adds Cutler.

INSIDER TRICK "The low side part gives it that vintage twist while the waves really play up the glamorous undertone," says Cutler. "This look is perfect for anyone who wants to look young and modern with a classic feel."

BUY ONLINE NOW Cutler Specialist Protectant Treatment spray, $21; at ulta.com.



Try on Ziyi's hair now!