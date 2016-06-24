Paris Jackson Tries Out Long Dark Hair, Looks Totally Amazing 

It's now officially summer, which means celebrity hair changes are happening at a faster rate than we can keep up. And Paris Jackson? Well, she is possibly the queen of the overnight hair change. One minute she's got a short blonde pixie cut, the next minute she's got a short and shaggy blue 'do. It just so happens that Paris Jackson took to Instagram today to share a photo of herself that has us doing a double take. And as you might have guessed, it's yet another hair change.

🐙 A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jun 23, 2016 at 11:52pm PDT

Since it is Friday (TGIF, guys), we definitely thought this might have been a #flashbackfriday post, but second glance proved otherwise. We're guessing the long black hair is a wig, and if so, we're surprised Paris has decided to switch up her look already. If you're keeping a timeline of Paris's beauty looks (obvi, we are), she was rocking a faded blue/platinum pixie just three days ago, while her strands held a bright aqua hue just a few weeks before that. So, so good.

Regardless, we love this latest hair look from Paris. It's definitely giving us throwback vibes to her long-haired days. Before chopping off her hair, which was about six months ago, she was wearing a similar 'do.