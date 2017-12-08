The Moisturizing Shampoo InStyle's Digital Beauty Editor Swears By

Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 08, 2017

Showers aren’t ever supposed to be stressful, but that’s the feeling that overwhelms anyone with intensely dry hair on the day they have to shampoo. I can speak from experience. Not only does my hair have a tendency to lose moisture on its own, it’s fine and bleached—AKA the double whammy of dryness.

Picking a shampoo that doesn’t strip my hair of its natural oils, but still cleanses it from the dirt and debris that inevitably lands upon it and built-up product (I’m a texturizing spray addict) and oil is therefore absolutely essential. No argument. But this isn’t one of those posts where I tell you that the only solution is a decent bottle of dry shampoo, because Pantene formulated a shampoo and conditioner combo that actually delivers moisture back into your thirsty strands.

As its name suggestions the Pro-V Moisture Renewal collection is designed to infuse hydration back into the hair shaft, while protecting it with an powerful antioxidants. The conditioner ($4; target.com) specifically is creamy and rich, without weighing your hair down. And while you still get a powerful cleanse and even a lather with the shampoo ($4; target.com), it doesn't leave your hair feeling dry and brittle and is gentle enough for hair that's been treated with dye.

My favorite part about this formula, though, is the fact that while it gives my hair a rush of moisture, it also leaves it feeling smooth, shiny, and controlled from flyaways and frizz when I air-dry. And at $4 it proves that there's a cost-effective method for fixing this seemingly endless hair issue.

Now you can officially enjoy your showers again. Go ahead—stay in there for more than 20 minutes.

