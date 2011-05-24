Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Our 7 Favorite Summer Haircuts
1. Tiered Layers and Swooping FringeRACHEL MCADAMS'S STYLE: Mid-length strands bluntly layered at three stages: Cheekbones, chin, and collarbone.
WHAT MAKES IT COOL: "Rachel's cut is so gorgeous because of the way the long bangs frame her face," explains her hairstylist Andy LeCompte. "She has strong cheekbones, and the layers help soften them up."
WHO IT WORKS FOR: "Rachel has a slight curl to her hair, so it's great to blow this look out with a slight bend," says LeCompte. However, if you'd rather skip heated styling tools in the morning, this could work for you too. "These layers are very forgiving and look great air-dried."
Try on Rachel McAdams's tiered layers now!
2. Edgy PixieGINNIFER GOODWIN’S STYLE: A closely shorn pixie that is longer and choppier on top and asymmetrically layered in front.
WHAT MAKES IT COOL: “Ginnifer has such a soft, feminine face that the funky cut actually balances her out,” says her hairstylist Anh Co Tran. “It’s edgy without feeling over-the-top.”
WHO IT WORKS FOR: “I’m going to be honest-this cut is best for someone who has confidence,” says Tran. Self-esteem aside, it is also a great option for something with straight to wavy hair-curly hair can look too puffy. And women with longer faces should opt for more volume on the sides to draw the eye outwards, not down.
Try on Ginnifer Goodwin’s edgy pixie now!
3. Short ShagEMILY BROWNING'S STYLE: An above-the-chin bob with heavily feathered ends and a chunky, side-swept bang.
WHAT MAKES IT COOL: "After shooting Sucker Punch, Emily cut her hair very short," explains hairstylist Brian Magallones, who has worked with the star. "This is grown-out about six months, and the layered sides really flatter her heart-shaped face; the diagonal fringe highlights her delicate features."
WHO IT WORKS FOR: This versatile style is halfway between a pixie and a bob-which makes it perfect for anyone that is growing out a shorter cut. "Because the style is so free-form, it looks great at all stages of growth," says Magallones. Skip this cut if your hair is coarse or ultra-thick-it can start to look helmet-y.
Try on Emily Browning?s short shag now!
4. Voluminous LobELIZABETH OLSEN'S STYLE: A below-the-collarbone cut with soft, blended layers starting at the chin.
WHAT MAKES IT COOL: Olsen's hairstylist Mark Townsend used thinning shears to create hidden layers throughout the bottom few inches of her hair. "Some long bobs can look drapey and drab," he says. "These layers add volume and thickness."
WHO IT WORKS FOR: "I really believe this is a haircut that would work on almost everyone," Townsend says. (We agree! Learn more about the flattering long bob.) If your hair is curly, keep the layers long to weigh down too-bouncy spirals; if your face is long, have you stylist start layering at lip level. "That way, you'll downplay the length of your face a bit," Townsend says.
Try on Elizabeth Olsen's voluminous lob now!
5. Deep Wispy BangsNAOMI CAMPBELL’S STYLE: One-length hair cut at the shoulders with soft bangs starting at the middle of the head.
WHAT MAKES IT COOL: "Naomi is always at events and shoots doing different things with her hair," says her hairstylist Amoy Pitters. "Because this cut has no layers, it's versatile and allows her to achieve almost any style."
WHO IT WORKS FOR: "This cut is great for heart and oval faces because it emphasizes the cheekbones and downplays the forehead," Pitters explains. "Be sure to go to a hairstylist with excellent cutting skills. There are no layers, so it's important the length is precise."
Try on Naomi Campbell's deep, wispy bangs!
6. Gradual, Face Framing LayersMANDY MOORE’S STYLE: A mid-length cut with tons of piecey layers starting at the chin.
WHAT MAKES IT COOL: "Mandy doesn't always like to blowout her hair, and this cut looks great even when it dries naturally," says her hairstylist Colleen Conway.
WHO IT WORKS FOR: This cut flatters oval faces especially, but with slight adjustments to the layering, can accent nearly any face shape. Plus, because the ends are so thinned, it is an ideal look for women wanting to infuse lightness into thick, dense strands.
Try on Mandy Moore's face framing layers now!
7. Long Blunt LayersASHLEY GREENE’S STYLE: Down-to-there hair with a few blunt layers chopped below the collarbone.
WHAT MAKES IT COOL: "Ashley has a beautiful heart-shaped face," explains her hairstylist Ted Gibson. "Long, slightly layered hair balances the width in her cheekbones and softens the angles of her jaw."
WHO IT WORKS FOR: Thick hair looks great long; varied lengths on the ends keeps the cut from looking blah. And while angled layers are the most ubiquitous, these straight ones are more modern-give your stylist the heads up that you are looking for a bolder, less blended effect.
Try on Ashley Greene's long layers!
