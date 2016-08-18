Now You Can Do Beach Waves Just Like a Celebrity Stylist  

So associating “beachy waves” with summer makes sense, considering the look of your hair after being dipped in saltwater is the literal look we’re often going for, but the look isn’t reserved for the span of three months once a yea. Celebrities, like you and I do, wear ‘em all year long, and obviously to a perfectly disheveled level that we will never understand.

Well, I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of stressing out with a curling iron in hand (um, dangerous!), so I reached out to Suave Celebrity Stylist Marcus Francis for his best styling tips, along with a few product suggestions.

For starters, it’s really all about prep, which I know is something that’s totally annoying to hear. I, too, sometimes feel like I’m going to fall asleep in the shower, but it’s key.

Marcus tells me you should be washing your hair a day before your styling. "For beachy waves, I would recommend Suave Professionals Sea Mineral Infusion Moisturizing Body Shampoo & Conditioner. It will give your hair body without compromising on moisture,” he notes.

However, when you start the styling, your hair should be damp so that your hair can absorb the styling products, he explains.

Next, he says to spray in a sea salt spray, like Suave Professionals Sea Mineral Infusion Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, from mid shaft to ends. If you need the extra oomph, he says to add in a mousse from roots to mid-shaft.

When it comes to actually curling the hair, he says you’ll need a 1” curling iron and be sure to mix up the directions of your curls. You’ll also want to avoid curling large sections of hair at once. "Smaller sections replicate more realistically how beachy hair comes to life,” he says.

Finally, you’ve got a few more steps to being a total beach waves bombshell.

"Apply leave-in cream after you've made the desired texture to piece the hair out, and/or seal the ends to avoid looking frayed, but with more of a purpose”

Once you’re done with the product and curling, you might want to brush those babies out. Marcus says skipping this step is honestly one of the most common mistakes women made. "Don't be afraid to separate or shake or brush out the hair. Flip your head over and really get the hair moved around to feel and look more natural and not too done.”

As for me, a habitual hair flipper and scruncher, I will most definitely remember that last tidbit.

Be sure to try out Marcus’ tips—but remember there isn’t a deadline for doing so—and shop some of our pics below.