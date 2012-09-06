Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
New You: 20 Fresh Ways to Wow!
-
1. Color-block bright separatesWhat makes watermelon, one of the season’s hot hues, even punchier? Pairing it with super-hot pink. Or go all blue with a turquoise T and cobalt skinnies.
-
2. Rev up lips with oxblood redTrade in your classic cherry pink lipstick for a burgundy shade. If you have pale skin, choose a rouge color with cool, blue undertones; opt for a warm, brown-based one if you have a deeper or olive complexion. Paint it on with a fine-tip makeup brush, blotting between coats for a long-lasting stain.
-
3. Sport a varsity jacketDesigners gave this ’80s throwback both luxe and street-smart treatments for fall. But whether you go for a velvety version or a leather one, you can combine it with everything from shorts and boots to skinny jeans and flats.
-
4. Pull on tights with sandalsIt’s both practical and eye-popping. Get more life out of your sandals with black tights, which look so cool with bright strappy shoes. Or mix patterned legwear, like the clashy ones at Rochas, with a tweedy pencil skirt and neutral heels. Just stick to hemlines that hit above the knee to keep it fresh, not frumpy.
-
5. Bump your hair into a bouffantVoluminous ’60s updos were towering over the runways. To get high and mighty, tease at roots to build major body, then create a deep side part. Next, gather hair into a messy bun in the back, leaving height around the crown. Smooth hair in front, and mist with hairspray.
-
6. Belt it outFor a simple way to define your waist when you’re wearing a voluminous skirt or flowy top, wrap a Japanese-inspired obi belt around your middle. Let it stand out by keeping the rest of your accessories on the subtle side: Think a slim headband or minimal jewelry and a clutch.
-
7. Strap on your purseThe cross-body bag is still huge for fall, a trend we love, as it takes zero effort and scores you mega style points. Structured ones from Tommy Hilfiger were particularly eye-catching.
-
8. Go on, blush!You might think pink is only for spring, but it looks current in everything from swing coats to ladylike dresses. Why not push it by slicking on a lipstick shade in a pink that’s richer and deeper than what you’re wearing?
-
9. Do a double cat eyeDraw across your lids with a black liner from the inner to outer corners, flicking up the tip to finish. Then trace on a parallel line, slightly above the first.
-
10. Clip some cute “baby bangs”Not into shaggy, hang-in-your-eyes strands? Hello, little-Dutch-boy fringe. Have your stylist trim bangs 2 to 3 inches above your brows, and comb in a gel to nix frizziness.
-
11. Wrap a scarf under your blazerThe French have elaborate techniques for knotting a scarf, but we prefer this très facile trend. Loop a silky square or rectangle around your neck, and tuck it loosely into the lapels. Or tie it high, and let the tails hang down to show off a bold pattern.
-
12. Wear your jacket like a capeIt can look put together-a boxy jacket paired over a sheer blouse-or sweet and casual, like Alexa Chung who wore a men’s blazer she borrowed from a pal to keep warm. It’s an insouciant mix of masculine and feminine pieces.
-
13. Slick your hair waaay to the sideFor bangs that stay put in a sleek style like Rooney Mara’s, make a deep part, blow-dry with a paddle brush, and pat on gel to seal in shine and eliminate flyaways.
-
14. Roll out a retro updoFirst, apply mousse for grip. Part your hair on the side, then split it into two sections. Twist strands back from temples to nape, pinning in place as you go. When you reach the back, cross over twists, and tuck and pin ends under.
-
15. Work the LBD: Little Blue DressThis azure hue is the new basic when it comes to slinky cocktail looks. Beauty tip: Vivid blues look especially striking against darker skin. Try Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel ($34; sephora.com) for a be-lievable faux tan.
-
16. Don a floral crownThe key to making a romantic headband more boho and less bridal? Push it slightly back on your head with an undone updo like Kirsten Dunst’s. Twist hair back into a bun with messy pieces left loose around your face.
-
17. Stagger your sleevesThis genius styling move looks casually chic and will keep you cozy. Put a turtleneck under a top or let your textured sweater peek out from a three-quarter-sleeve coat. Love the black-and-white contrast, Katie!
-
18. Leave your shirt half untuckedPopping it out on the side gets you an edgy effect that says you’re not trying too hard (and yes, it covers your butt).
-
19. Reach for statement specsDon’t call ’em nerdy! These dark-framed glasses are stylishly smart, especially with seductive red lips.
-
20. Embellish your lapelDesigners went deliriously mad for menswear this season. Play up your work blazer or a somber coat with an intriguing accent on the lapel: a two-toned pocket square or a floral pin that puts a femme twist on the tailored trend.
