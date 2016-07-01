Beauty Black Book Directory By City: N - O

New York, New York: Cuts

111 West 17th St., 646-838-9313

Price: $150-200

Don’t be put off by the members-only-vibe of this off-the-radar salon. Assuming you’re cool with booking through the web site or their app (there’s no receptionist) and that you don’t mind a photo shoot happening across the large space (yep, it’s also a photography studio), you’ll feel right at home when you settle into one of the four chairs with a glass of champagne. Or so our tester did, as she chatted with owner Ammon Carver about her desire for a major hair do-over. (Another stylist had cut into the ends of our tester’s long layers, leaving them on the wrong side of “shaggy.”) Not surprisingly, Carver digested our tester’s hair woes, asked the right questions about her preferences and routine, and got to work resuscitating her lob. As she describes it, “He kept my layers but cleaned up the ends and angled my hair in a way that better flatters my blonde highlights.” Also earning raves? His blowout, one of the best our tester has ever received.

