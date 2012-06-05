Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
New Ways to Fight Frizz
1. no titleSummer sun may do wonders for your skin and your spirit, but has your hair seen better days? If your strands are allergic to humidity, we've got you covered. From hair oil treatments to de-frizzing creams, we rounded up our favorite products for combating the elements and keeping your locks lush and shiny. Keep clicking to see our picks now!
2. Bumble and Bumble StraightThe patented gemstone-infused formula in this dynamic duo ($29 and $32; bumbleandbumble.com), leaves strands smoother and more manageable.
3. Keratin Perfect EssentialsLooks like your hairstylist has some competition! This foolproof five-piece set ($95; sephora.com) includes everything you need to achieve a salon-quality keratin treatment at home.
4. Goody Thick Fix Vent BrushCreated specially for thick, untameable strands, this paddle brush ($8; walmart.com cuts your drying time in half and locks out summer humidity with its extra-long ionic bristles.
5. Fekkai Summer Hair Anti-Frizz CreamSea kelp extracts in the formula do double duty to smooth out any kinks and impart a cooling sensation ($25; fekkai.com).
6. Keratin Complex Enhanced ProductsThis holy trinity of anti-frizz products saturates hair with keratin to repair the follicle and restore moisture. Layer the Intense Rx and Infusion ($41 and $32; keratincomplex.com) after the shower, then mist on the Straight Day Spray ($24; keratincomplex.com) keep hair soft.
7. Blow Pro Straightening LotionSweet almond and rice proteins make even the most unruly textures smooth, while milk protein imparts a glossy finish ($21; ulta.com).
8. Lee Stafford Protection Shine MistApply this light floral mist ($10; ulta.com) to wet strands to create a protective barrier between the hair cuticle and your flat iron that seals in your silky texture.
9. Davines OI OilWork two to three pumps of this all-natural oil ($39; davines.com) through mid-lengths and ends for a sleek shine that won’t quit.
10. L’Oreal EverSleek Oil TreatmentA Gwyneth Paltrow-inspired style during the summer is no longer a pipe dream thanks to this argan, sunflower, and carrot oil rich formula ($13; lorealparisusa.com).
11. Philip B Anti-Frizz Formula 57Vitamin E, jojoba, and soybean oil create a humidity-proof barrier that won’t leave hair weighed down ($35; philipb.com).
12. Garnier Moroccan Oil TreatmentYour old-school hot oil treatment just got a brand new makeover. Rake the argan-infused treatment ($5; target.com) through wet hair after conditioning to keep frizz at bay until your next shampoo.
13. Chic SheetsThrow these fresh-smelling towelettes ($10; aveyou.com) into your bag to tame frizz and eliminate flyaways on the go.
