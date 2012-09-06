Black and iridescent, they channel beluga and glam rock. Katy Perry is such a fan of textured nails that she made her own design from actual rainbow sprinkles.



STEP 1 Pour the caviar beads onto a paper plate. Paint one nail (i.e., don?t do them all at once) with black polish, and let it dry for 20 seconds.



STEP 2 While the polish is still tacky, gently roll your nail in the beads, then press them flat with your fingertip. Finish both hands.



STEP 3 Brush on a very thin layer of topcoat-any more can make the beads and underlying polish gummy.