New Makeup Bag Must-Haves
1. Oribe Hair Care 24K Gold PomadeThe flecks of precious metal in this moisturizing pomade leave hair with sparkling highlights.
$49; at oribe.com
2. Guerlain Russian Doll BlushA few pumps of this liquid formula elicit a glow so natural it's hard to believe it came from a bottle.
$42; saksfifthavenue.com
3. Estee Lauder Parfum SprayPersonally created by Aerin Lauder, this luscious, summery fragrance contains notes of jasmine and white moss.
$325; at esteelauder.com
4. Avon Pro 3-in-1 Lip WandCeleb makeup artist Jillian Dempsey designed this clever wand that delivers a lip liner, creamy lipstick and shiny lip gloss in one convenient package.
$10, avon.com
5. Chanel Luminous Cream Quadra Eye ShadowA gloss for your eyelids, this luminous gel-cream formula adds shine and depth and can be layered for more intense pigment.
$65; at chanel.com
6. YSL False Lash Effect MascaraTry this va-va-voom mascara in the sexy-yet-subtle gunmetal hue.
$29; yslbeautyus.com
7. Origins Grapefruit Body MistLift your spirits with a grapefruit-infused spray that cools and refreshes on contact.
$25; origins.com
8. Elizabeth Arden Lip ProtectantThe cult-favorite hydrator now also protects lips from the brutal summer rays.
$17; elizabetharden.com
9. Kenneth Jay Lane CompactTouch up with this crystal-studded mirror with faux coral, turquoise, and rhinestones and achieve instant status.
$111; at bluefly.com
10. Darac Brow TrioThis slim pencil reveals an arch-enhancing highlighter, an angled pencil and a grooming brush in one.
$22; at daracbeauty.com
11. Mission Skincare Sugar Body ScrubSerena Williams teamed up with the dermatologists at Mission Skincare to help create this gentle-but-effective hydrating exfoliator.
$30; at beauty.hsn.com
12. Fekkai Beachcomber Leave-InThis limited edition leave-in conditioner is formulated with hydrating marine extracts and SPF to protect strands from the elements.
$23; at ulta.com
13. OPI Matte CollectionMatte versions of the company's six most popular nail polish shades-Lincoln Park After Dark (at left), Russian Navy, You Don't Know Jacques!, Alpine Snow, La Paz-Itively Hot and Gargantuan Green Grape.
$8.50; at amazon.com
14. Lancome Declaring Indigo Brush SetInspired by the glamour and energy of Paris, this lacquered pouch contains four vibrant brushes that ensure flawless makeup application.
$52; nordstrom.com
