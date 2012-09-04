You could say the British singer-songwriter has had a good year. Her album 21 topped charts in the U.K. and the U.S., and she walked away with six Grammys, including album of the year. Somewhere in between she found time to amp up her style too. Turning heads in distinctive gowns and trading long copper locks for a high-volume, shoulder-length hairdo, Adele morphed into a star with a capital S, her signature winged eyeliner intact.



HER BEAUTY UPGRADES

HAIR After growing out her bangs and learning to just say no to tight ponytails, Adele found herself a teasing comb! Her neo?Valley of the Dolls bouffant is perfectly proportioned to her face.



MAKEUP Though she held steady to her cat eye, the singer lightened up on shadow-and shine.



