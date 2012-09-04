Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
The New Makeover Stars
-
1. The Bombshell: Jennifer LawrenceLooks like a little fierceness rubbed off. After playing the bow-and-arrow-toting heroine of The Hunger Games, this Louisville, Ky.–born beauty swapped her girlie minis and bohemian waves for a sultry hourglass-defining silhouette. Killer!
HER BEAUTY UPGRADES:
HAIR The biggest change? Layers. No longer all one length, Lawrence’s style now boasts swingy bounce and flattering, face-framing pieces.
MAKEUP Meow! A smoky cat eye has become a favorite look. Paired with a creamy nude lip, it oozes sexy sophistication.
Try on Jennifer Lawrence's hairstyles now!
-
2. The Dazzler: Octavia SpencerShe swept the supporting actress category from the Globes to the Oscars to Bafta for her portrayal of Minny in The Help. Stepping out to accept all those honors, Spencer was on a fashion roll as well. What a difference the right dress makes: Gowns that emphasize her waist and provide support up top-like the beaded Tadashi Shoji beauty she wore to receive her Oscar-heralded her newfound sizzle.
HER BEAUTY UPGRADES
HAIR Gone are the severe styles of yesterday. In their place? A slenderizing cocktail of height at the crown and softness around the face.
MAKEUP Spencer has nailed the movie star trifecta: smoky eyes, nude lips, and skin that glows as if it?s lit from within by a thousand tiny klieg lights.
-
3. The Mysterious Beauty: Rooney MaraNo one makes stark and moody look quite as good as The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star. After she slayed audiences as Lisbeth Salander last year, her style went from pink-and-lace innocence to gothic glam. Those blunt bangs were key to the new Mara, of course, but going several shades darker (the same for her brows) provided a striking contrast against her porcelain skin.
HER BEAUTY UPGRADES
HAIR Mara chopped her wavy, one-length locks and introduced trendsetting, chic ?baby bangs.?
MAKEUP The secret to her arresting visage? Defined eyes, alabaster skin, and a pop of color on the lips.
-
4. The Pop Goddess: AdeleYou could say the British singer-songwriter has had a good year. Her album 21 topped charts in the U.K. and the U.S., and she walked away with six Grammys, including album of the year. Somewhere in between she found time to amp up her style too. Turning heads in distinctive gowns and trading long copper locks for a high-volume, shoulder-length hairdo, Adele morphed into a star with a capital S, her signature winged eyeliner intact.
HER BEAUTY UPGRADES
HAIR After growing out her bangs and learning to just say no to tight ponytails, Adele found herself a teasing comb! Her neo?Valley of the Dolls bouffant is perfectly proportioned to her face.
MAKEUP Though she held steady to her cat eye, the singer lightened up on shadow-and shine.
Try on Adele's hairstyles now!
-
5. The Natural Wonder: Viola DavisShe earned major acclaim on the big screen in The Help, but Viola Davis is also a seasoned actress on the stage (and she’s got the double Tonys to prove it). Her next role, as style and beauty icon, is taking off too: Adding richer hues like wine and emerald to her usual sorbet mix was an inspired step in the right direction. Another leap came when the actress showed off a short hairstyle at the Oscars, highlighting her own texture.
HER BEAUTY UPGRADES
HAIR “It was time!” Davis famously declared of her decision to get rid of the wig and embrace her natural hair.
MAKEUP Glossy lips and lined eyes give her an elegant but not overdone look.
Try on Viola Davis' hairstyles now!
-
6. The Funny Girl: Kristen WiigThe comedian we love for her hilarious Saturday Night Live skits and Oscar-nominated rom-com, Bridesmaids, has gone all serious-about her style, anyway. Stretchy dresses, patterned hose, and bold prints have given way to soft, floor-length numbers from the likes of Bill Blass, worn with bold jewelry from Fred Leighton, among others.
HER BEAUTY UPGRADES
HAIR Fullness around the sides (courtesy of lush waves) adds flattering width to Wiig?s face.
MAKEUP How to shave five years off when you?re nearing 40? Ditch the dark lipstick and bask in the youthful glow of warm bronzer and peach blush.
1 of 6
The Bombshell: Jennifer Lawrence
Looks like a little fierceness rubbed off. After playing the bow-and-arrow-toting heroine of The Hunger Games, this Louisville, Ky.–born beauty swapped her girlie minis and bohemian waves for a sultry hourglass-defining silhouette. Killer!
HER BEAUTY UPGRADES:
HAIR The biggest change? Layers. No longer all one length, Lawrence’s style now boasts swingy bounce and flattering, face-framing pieces.
MAKEUP Meow! A smoky cat eye has become a favorite look. Paired with a creamy nude lip, it oozes sexy sophistication.
Try on Jennifer Lawrence's hairstyles now!
HER BEAUTY UPGRADES:
HAIR The biggest change? Layers. No longer all one length, Lawrence’s style now boasts swingy bounce and flattering, face-framing pieces.
MAKEUP Meow! A smoky cat eye has become a favorite look. Paired with a creamy nude lip, it oozes sexy sophistication.
Try on Jennifer Lawrence's hairstyles now!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM