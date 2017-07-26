Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
See the Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2017
1. Claire Foy
To play Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider's Web, Foy ditched her regal Queen Elizabeth layers for an inky pixie cut.
2. Mila Kunis
In late September, the star cut her hair into a shoulder-grazing lob.
3. Emilia Clarke
In September, Clarke took her trademark Khaleesi hue into the real world, swapping her natural brunette for a Game of Thrones-esque platinum. Winter is coming, indeed.
4. Vanessa Hudgens
On a recent episode of So You Think You Can Dance?, Hudgens's hairstylist Chad Wood transformed her bob into mile-long Cher layers.
5. Halle Berry
In late August, Berry added summery violet highlights to her long layers.
6. Sarah Hyland
Hyland kicked off August by taking her golden blonde highlights to a deep brunette, with a side of lengthy extensions.
7. Kate Hudson
The actress was spotted in July with a completely shaved head. Could this have something to do with her secret project with Sia and Maddie Ziegler? Only time will tell.
8. Mila Kunis
The star chopped her long layers into a bob at the end of June.
9. Jourdan Dunn
In June, the model cut her long chesnut brown hair into a choppy blonde pixie.
10. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne was spotted on the set of her upcoming film Life in a Year, in which she plays a young girl dying of cancer, with a completely shaved head. Now that's what we call commitment to character.
11. Gwen Stefani
On an episode of The Voice in April, Stefani debuted a set of blunt bangs that hit just above her lashes.
12. Jaden Smith
"Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear ... maybe I should've used scissors?!" Will Smith wrote in a Facebook post that showed him grasping his teen son's shorn locs.
13. Katy Perry
In April, Katy Perry took her platinum hair shorter and chopped it into a pixie cut.
14. Jennifer Lopez
In March, the singer and actress chopped her sleek, waist-grazing hair into a shoulder-length lob.
15. Demi Lovato
In March, the singer ditched her long, flowing hair for a much shorter, choppy lob.
16. Kristen Stewart
In March, the actress unveiled her edgiest haircut yet: a shaved head and bleach blonde shade.
17. Gabrielle Union
At the end of February, Union chopped her long layers into a chin-grazing bob.
18. Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale debuted a new, shorter cut in February. The actress's hairstylist Kristin Ess cut a few inches off her ends to officially give her a bob.
19. Allison Williams
The Girls star debuted a dramatic new blonde shade on Instagram in February.
20. Katy Perry
In February, Katy Perry wen't even blonder and debuted a icy platinum shade on Instagram.
21. Lena Dunham
At the beginning of February, the Girls creator said good bye to her hit HBO series with a new, long ombré hairstyle.
22. Kerry Washington
The star chopped her hair into a chin-length bob, which held a warm copper tint, in late January.
23. Aubrey Plaza
The longtime brunette revealed a warm copper hue at the Sundance Film Festival.
24. Kylie Jenner
In late January, Kylie Jenner chopped her long layers into a blunt bob.
25. Selena Gomez
Her long layers had a good run, but Selena Gomez also jumped on the long bob bandwagon at the start of 2017.
26. Ciara
Ciara cut her long strands to a collarbone-skimming length, complemented by side-swept bangs.
27. Justin Bieber
The Biebs kicked off 2017 by revisiting his trademark swoop.
28. Nina Dobrev
Proving that the choppy lob has serious staying power, Nina Dobrev went for the style in early January.
29. Taryn Manning
The Orange Is the New Black star rang in 2017 with a pastel pink hue.
30. Cate Blanchett
Blanchett was spotted on the streets in New York City in March with a shorter bob haircut.
31. Salma Hayek
One day after stepping out with a cotton candy pink wig, Salma Hayek took Cannes by storm in a caramel-colored blunt lob that had us all running to our stylists and colorists.
32. Shailene Woodley
At the end of May, colorist Kari Hill of Meche Salon in Los Angeles took Shailene Woodley from brunette to solid blonde.
33. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde's time as a blonde was short lived, as she quickly brought her bob back to brunette status for her upcoming Broadway play, 1984.
34. Bella Hadid
Quite possibly the ultimate breakover of all time, Bella Hadid shocked us all when she attended the Met Gala in May with a blunt lob the world proceeded to copy immediately.
35. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens also say buh-bye to her long strands this spring, opting for a choppy cropped style instead.
36. Emma Stone
Oscar winner Emma Stone traded her signature red hair color for one of her past—strawberry blonde!
37. Taraji P. Henson
May was the month of major hair color changes, and Taraji P. Henson used it as an opportunity to trade in brunette for blonde.
