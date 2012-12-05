Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
New Hair Color, New Makeup
1. New Hair Color, New MakeupConsidering shifting shades? If you're making a drastic change in color, you'll likely find your makeup routine needs a revamp. We spoke to celebrity makeup artists to find out which tones you should toss and which will work wonders with your new hue. Read on to see what they said!
2. If You're Going Platinum BlondWhen channeling your inner blond ambition a la Gwen Stefani, make sure to keep soft blushes and an inky black mascara around to ease the transition. "Instead of giving you frame work, the color is taking it away by making your hair line practically disappear, so concentrate on giving the face structure," says Kate Lee, who has worked with Anne Hathaway and Kate Bosworth. "Be subtle with your choice of color and go for muted blushes a few shades darker than your skin tone." Lee recommends blending the color under your cheekbones, jaw line, and in the socket of your eye, and veering away from your hairline with any heavy foundation as your newly-bleached hair will pick up the color. "You can create a flush of color to the front of the cheek so as to not appear too monochromatic, and one of my favorite couplings with this look is to curl the lashes and add a generous amount of mascara," she adds.
3. If You're Going Fire-Engine RedA vibrant crimson like Ashley Greene's is such a bold statement, and pairing the look with a too-bright eye or lip can appear overdone. "Red lips can be too much with the red hair, unless it's in a sheer color," says Mai Quynh, who works with the star. "For blush, try a soft or neutral pink, and balance the effect with eye makeup in dark colors like black or navy."
4. If You're Getting Rose Gold HighlightsRose gold jewelry often imitates the same pink hue you'll find in a fine glass of Rose, but the hair color counterpart seen on Jessica Biel is more of a warm blond. "Adding golden tones to the hair means that you have to watch out for orange-tinted shades," Lee says. "I would avoid the temptation to use bronzer, and aim more for brightening the complexion with soft iridescence." Lee advises sweeping a luminizer like Chanel's Illuminating Powder ($80; chanel.com) onto your cheekbones, jaw line, the crest of your lip, and the bridge of your nose to add extra dimension.
5. If You're Going Jet BlackFreida Pinto's inky sable may be her own, but when recreating the hue, make sure your arches follow suit. "You can match your brows to your new jet color by using a combination of a little clear and black mascara to color each individual hair, and avoid blocking the brows in," says Lee. "From there, you can go crazy with a bright pink lip, or blue liner or mascara. The sky is the limit!"
6. If You're Going OmbreNatural makeup mavens take note: If you want to streamline your beauty routine, lived-in highlights like Lauren Conrad's are the way to go. "My rule of thumb is whenever you go for a light ombre, you can ease up on your makeup because the lighter hair color is more forgiving toward your features," says Amy Nadine, who works with the star.
7. If You're Adding Wild-Colored StreaksWhether you're incorporating blue highlights or a touch of pastel pink like January Jones and Heidi Klum, wild hair hues give your style a fun, edgy twist, so you can get just as creative with your makeup. Just be sure not to get too matchy-matchy. "My personal favorite is to clash the pink with a red lipstick," says Nadine. "It's so much fun!" If vivid colors intimidate you, balance the brightness with neutral tones. "Try to go for a natural effect and let your hair color do the talking," Lee says. "A really surprising color to try is Chanel's Rouge Coco in Chic ($33; chanel.com). It's almost taupe, but when it blends with your natural lip color, it forms the perfect nude that looks incredible against most skin tones."
8. If You're Going Deep BrownAn ultra-dark chestnut like Krysten Ritter's has room for versatility-it's complemented by both smoky and minimalist eye makeup alike, but if you have a fair skin tone, you may have to double-up on the liner. "Dark hair makes your features more shadowy, so your eyes will require extra definition," says Nadine. Add a sheer wash of color on the lips so the contrast isn't as jarring. "Stick to pinky-nudes, reds, and berry shades on the lips, and use a light bronzer to warm up the skin," Quynh says.
