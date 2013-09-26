From Gabrielle Union to Ashley Greene: See the Best Star Makeovers of the Season So Far!

Do blondes have more fun? Celebrities seem to think so! A slew of stars have gone golden in the past few months, and we rounded up all the before and after photos, complete with pro tips and advice on changing your color. For instance, if you're craving a lighter hue, you might have to ease up on the styling. "Once you've transformed your hair from dark to light, it may be a little weaker and needs extra TLC to keep it protected from UV rays and thermal heat styling," hairstylist Larry Sims told us. Are you ready to lighten up? Click through the gallery to see the photos!
1. BeyoncéWhile shocking the world with her recent hair transformations, the singer's warm, flattering shade helped give her cropped cut some extra edge. To achieve the dramatic look, Beyonce turned to colorist Rita Hazan. “The cut is such a statement, the color had to be soft and sexy,” she told us. As for her technique, Hazan “kept her natural base color and strategically highlighted her whole head in very tiny sections.”
2. Julianne MoorePlaying a blond in her latest film, the famous redhead temporarily ditched her signature auburn shade for a much lighter hue.
3. Gabrielle UnionIf you're dying to try out a brighter hair color, be sure to follow up with the proper aftercare to keep your tresses looking healthy and smooth like Gabrielle Union. “Once you’ve transformed your hair from dark to light, it may be a little weaker and needs extra TLC to keep it protected from UV rays and thermal heat styling,” hairstylist Larry Sims told us. To prep fragile strands, Sims recommends applying Got 2b Guardian Angel Flat Iron Balm ($6; drugstore.com) to avoid future breakage.
4. Kim KardashianWhen going for a drastic color change like Kim Kardashian, skip the DIY dye job and consider saving the tricky process for your next salon visit, advises Kim’s stylist, George Papanikolas. Before copying her golden locks, “moisturize the hair prior to the transformation and of course, follow up with proper hair treatments to really help that color shine through,” Papanikolas says.
5. Ashley GreeneNo stranger to color change-ups, Ashley Greene hopped on the blonde bandwagon, trading in her dark locks for honey highlights.