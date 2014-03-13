Beyoncé's Platinum Blonde Is New York's Most-Wanted Hair Color! What's Your City's Must-Have Shade?

It's easy to wax poetic over Beyoncé's flawless hair. Her voluminous curls and super-shiny finish are nothing short of perfection -- so it was no surprise to us that her icy blonde hue, which is a modern take on the ombre trend, was one of the most-requested colors at Rita Hazan's 5th avenue salon in New York City. "It's a softer gradation, which will bring warmth with a bit of edginess," says Hazan, who works with the star. "It's more subtle and not too harsh." But Queen Bey's flaxen highlights aren't the only hair color trend New York City is loving right now. Many of Hazan's clients have been requesting another equally-regal shade -- namely, Kate Middleton's tawny chestnut layers.
Curious to see which celebrity has your city's coveted shade? We spoke to top hair colorists from coast to coast to find out the most-popular hair hues in their respective cities, and exactly what to tell your stylist so you can leave the salon with Kate Middleton's trademark brunette, or Jessica Biel's soft ombre, among many other styles. Click through our gallery to see what each pro had to say!
1. New York CityRita Hazan of The Rita Hazan Salon tells us her clients are requesting a more modern version of ombre. Meaning? Basically, Beyonce’s enviable hair color. "(It's) a softer gradation, which will bring warmth with a bit of edginess, and is more subtle and not too harsh,” she says.
2. Austin, TXMolly Sims’ vibrant red shade is already a hit in Texas. “Southern woman want to mimic Sims' brand new rose-gold tone,” says Jose Buitron of the city's Jose Buitron Salon.
3. Chicago"Whether she has bangs or not, Chicago girls love Jessica Biel’s carefree balayage bronzed hair," colorist Leslie Shores of Maxine Salon tells us. "She almost always has a medium-brown base with balayage off the root, and this look is low-key like a typical Midwestern lady.”
4. Greenwich, CT"My clients tend to mention Amy Adams when they are going for a deep strawberry blonde,” says Joel Warren of Warren Tricomi, which also has locations throughout New York City.
5. New York City"Jennifer Lawrence’s blonde is really popular at the moment and a personal favorite of mine," says Nikki Ferrara of the Marie Robinson Salon there.
6. Austin, TX"We are not seeing just balayage or just ombre, we are now seeing a combination of both hair painting techniques," says Jose Buitron of the Jose Buitron Salon, who notes that in addition to Sims rose-gold hue, Lauren Conrad's blond locks are another popular choice.
7. AtlantaStephen Dyer of Dyer and Posta tells us the most requested celebrity color in his city is Michelle Williams. "For blonde, always.”
8. Los AngelesAs for Beverly Hills, “the most wanted color of the moment is Lily Aldridge,” says Tracey Cunningham of Meche Salon in Beverly Hills.
9. New York CityHazan also tells us clients are fond of Kate Middleton’s glossy shade. She recommends requesting “classic, easy, and natural colors. Soft shades of blonde, chocolate brown, and strawberry highlights to break it up and keep it modern and sophisticated, which give the look a little texture and contrast,” she says.
10. ChicagoClients of colorist Leslie Shores of Maxine Salon covet Jessica Chastain’s naturally auburn stands. “It all comes down to what's on their hair already and their natural tone, but I try my best to get them as natural red as I can by sometimes mixing together as many as five different tones of gold and coppers and adding in balayage highlights for dimension to duplicate this color,” she says.
