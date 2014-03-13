Beyoncé's Platinum Blonde Is New York's Most-Wanted Hair Color! What's Your City's Must-Have Shade?

It's easy to wax poetic over Beyoncé's flawless hair. Her voluminous curls and super-shiny finish are nothing short of perfection -- so it was no surprise to us that her icy blonde hue, which is a modern take on the ombre trend, was one of the most-requested colors at Rita Hazan's 5th avenue salon in New York City. "It's a softer gradation, which will bring warmth with a bit of edginess," says Hazan, who works with the star. "It's more subtle and not too harsh." But Queen Bey's flaxen highlights aren't the only hair color trend New York City is loving right now. Many of Hazan's clients have been requesting another equally-regal shade -- namely, Kate Middleton's tawny chestnut layers.

Curious to see which celebrity has your city's coveted shade? We spoke to top hair colorists from coast to coast to find out the most-popular hair hues in their respective cities, and exactly what to tell your stylist so you can leave the salon with Kate Middleton's trademark brunette, or Jessica Biel's soft ombre, among many other styles. Click through our gallery to see what each pro had to say!