The Most Tried-On Hairstyles of 2015

Before rushing to the salon with a picture of the latest celebrity hairdos, our readers tested out the hottest looks in our Hollywood Hair Virtual Makeover tool. That's right. It only took a few clicks to try out the most stylish 'dos on themselves.
This year's most tried-on looks were all about lots of movement with with soft waves and major layering leading the way. Likewise, there was no shortage of color in the lineup of tested celebrity looks. The roundup included deep brunette manes from leading ladies such as Anne Hathaway, and even sultry strawberry hues, which were demonstrated by Bella Thorne. Read on to find out which Hollywood hairstyles InStyle readers had the most fun trying on in 2015—and be sure to test out your favorite hairdos on our makeover tool.
1. Bella Thorne
The actress's perfectly styled strawberry blonde strands landed her the number one spot on the most tried-on hairstyle list with 300,441 try-ons in 2015. There's no surprise here. A shiny smooth mane has become her signature, and it is always effortlessly curled to deliver subtle perfection.
2. Taylor Swift
The reigning queen of the lob mob, Taylor Swift, has been rocking her shorter strands for quite some time now. After updating the look with wispy bangs, the singer earned the number two spot on our roundup with 202,667 testers.
3. Cara Delevingne
Right behind Swift was one of her besties, Cara Delevingne. Her bronde model-off-duty texture nabbed 190,459 experiments in 2015.
4. Anne Hathaway
Our September cover girl, Hathaway, donned her brushed back crop with perfectly undone pieces for our blowout fall issue. 183,342 users had fun with the elegant look.
5. Sofía Vergara
The glamorously classic waves of Sofía Vergara garnered 183,085 try-ons. Her subtle highlights offer the perfect touch of color for any brunette bombshell wishing to go a little lighter.