Most Requested Hair Color By City
1. Mèche Salon, Los Angeles"Brunettes will continue to rock the ombre trend into 2013," Cunningham told InStyle.com. "Think Jessica Biel's rose gold tips; it's a look for all seasons."
2. Redken Salon, Los AngelesMulti-dimensional strands are a trend that we won't see fade anytime soon. "Brunettes will experiment with a natural sun-kissed ombre, like Lily Adridge's," Cunningham told us. "As far as I'm concerned, there are four hair colors: brunette, blonde, red and ombre."
3. Mèche Salon, Los AngelesGwyneth Paltrow's classic, coveted locks will never go out of style. "Blondes continue to follow Gwyneth's lead by requesting a honey-golden hue," colorist Tracey Cunningham told InStyle.com.
4. Mèche Salon, Los AngelesWe're not surprised that Emma Stone's signature auburn locks are one of the most desired shades in Hollywood. "Redheads will ring in the New Year with intense, vibrant reds," Cunningham told us. "This look fits with all skin tones."
5. Marie Robinson Salon, New York CityAvoid hitting the salon every two weeks with a grown-out golden hue like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. "Mary-Kate and Ashley's blonde, with a little shadow at the root, has been a popular request," Viscuso told us. "The darker root adds a little edge to the look."
6. Marie Robinson Salon, New York CityAs the northeast starts to freeze over, city girls are warming up with a mocha hue. "Clients have been bringing in pictures of Leighton Meester and requesting dark brown, sometimes with a few chocolate-colored highlights," colorist Danielle Viscuso told InStyle.com.
7. Anita Kurl, Boston"A lot of younger clients have been asking for Anne Hathaway's layered bob," Parco told us. "They're looking for a short, natural colored 'do with lots of shine."
8. Anita Kurl Hair Salon, BostonHair that requires minimal upkeep, like Kim Kardashian's long, coiffed layers are ideal for those who don't have time to spend on maintenance. "Darker haired clients will bring in a picture of Kim, hoping to achieve a natural-looking hair color and a layered cut," owner Amiee Parco told InStyle.com.
9. Anita Kurl, BostonThere is non-stop gossip about Blake Lively's desired coif. "Blonde's have always loved Blake's cut and color," Parco told us.
10. Frederic Fekkai, Greenwich, CTJessica Alba's chestnut strands maintain an enviable rich hue. "Clients with long hair like Jessica's natural and wavy hair because it's natural and chic at the same time," Creative Director Alexandre Chouery told InStyle.com.
11. Fekkai Salon, Greenwich, CT"Nicole's hair is so versatile and covers a wide range of styles," Chouery said of Nicole Richie's ever-changing style. "She goes from blonde to brunette, short to long, bangs to no bangs."
12. Frederic Fekkai, Greenwich, CT"Clients with shorter hair are inspired by Cameron Diaz's look at the 2012 Golden Globes," Chouery told us. "She chopped off her long blonde hair into a bob, a style that embodies our Greenwich clients."
13. Dyer and Posta, AtlantaSoft, tonal locks like Reese Witherspoon's are all the rage down south. "Double highlights have been really popular as a way to diversify your typical highlight," stylist Stephen Posta told InStyle.com. "They require a regular monotone highlight with a balayage over the top for even more dimension."
14. Dyer and Posta, AtlantaUpgrade 2012's ombre trend and take cue from Lauren Conrad, who went for a subtler version of the effect. "A softer, toned-down version of the ombre, known as 'sombre', was recently a top requested look," Posta told InStyle.com.
