Finding the perfect haircut for your face shape can be a struggle, to say the least. Chances are that the current trendiest style that everyone has, from your favorite celebs to the barista at your regular coffee spot, isn't universally flattering.
Brian Zinno, education director at Antonio Prieto Salon in N.Y.C., says that square face shapes should "avoid cuts that exaggerate the broad chin line or expose too much forehead. Any time the length or layers hit at the chin, it will only draw more attention to the width. Also, if there is a heavy, wide bang that is the same width as the jaw line it will only shrink the face in length and continue to exaggerate the width."
We turned to the red carpet to for inspiration to find the most flattering haircuts for square-shaped faces. Whether you're a fan of a shorter length or love keeping your strands long, we've rounded up the best haircuts for square faces as seen on your favorite celebs.
VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures
-
1. Lily Aldridge
Flowing, long layers like Aldridge's will soften up a square face shape. If your hair is fine, Zinno says to alter this cut by "adding layers to give a bit of volume at the crown, and long layers around the face that are shorter in the center and extend longer to the perimeter."
-
2. Vanessa Hudgens
All hail the lob! Good news: This year's trendiest style is uber-flattering on square-shaped faces, too. Keep the length a few inches below the chin, and an asymmetrical cut can streamline a broad jaw line.
-
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
"A center part with long layers around the face particularly flatters this face shape," explains Zinno. "The center part evenly distributes and camouflages the hair over the upper corners of this square shape." The poster woman for this look? Paltrow's signature straight hair.
-
4. Jessica Biel
Love bangs? If you finally decide to take the plunge and get fringe, Zinno recommends that you keep them light and textured, rather than full and blunt. "If a square-shaped face wants bangs, I would recommend a narrow section and never blunt or too heavy," explains Zinno. "I also like when the bangs are slightly on the longer side and the lines are shattered, giving it lightness and texture."
-
5. Taraji P. Henson
If your hair is thick like Henson's, Zinno says to stick with longer layers, but to ask your stylist to remove some weight from your strands so that your hair has lightness and movement.
-
6. Nicole Richie
A pixie with some lightness and texture is a great short length option for square-shaped faces. Some length in the front and sweeping side-bangs like Richie's adds softness to the cut.
-
7. Natalie Portman
While a center part is ideal for square-shaped faces, switch up a long layered cut like Portman's, by parting your hair off to the side and adding extra volume at the crown.
-
8. Olivia Wilde
Keep a bob an inch or two below your chin with a whole lot of texture like Wilde's. "It [a bob] should never be thick and weighty at the perimeter," says Zinno.