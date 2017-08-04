Finding the perfect haircut for your face shape can be a struggle, to say the least. Chances are that the current trendiest style that everyone has, from your favorite celebs to the barista at your regular coffee spot, isn't universally flattering.

Brian Zinno, education director at Antonio Prieto Salon in N.Y.C., says that square face shapes should "avoid cuts that exaggerate the broad chin line or expose too much forehead. Any time the length or layers hit at the chin, it will only draw more attention to the width. Also, if there is a heavy, wide bang that is the same width as the jaw line it will only shrink the face in length and continue to exaggerate the width."

We turned to the red carpet to for inspiration to find the most flattering haircuts for square-shaped faces. Whether you're a fan of a shorter length or love keeping your strands long, we've rounded up the best haircuts for square faces as seen on your favorite celebs.

