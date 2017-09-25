What's Up With the Hair Products Your Facebook Friends Are Selling?

If you scroll through your Facebook feed long enough, you can probably find every beauty product you'd ever need within the statuses your high school friends are putting up. From mascara and lash serum, to entire skincare routines, you can usually find someone on the alumni boards selling a beauty product or ten, and most recently, we've noticed Monat Haircare making the rounds.

The brand is the brainchild of Venezuelan immigrant Luis Urdaneta, who worked in direct-sales for over a decade, then started his own beauty and wellness brand with his son. Monat—short for modern nature—was his next endeavor, focused around presenting botanical remedies to hair issues.

As far as the reviews go, they're pretty mixed. While some claim super-dramatic results for the better, others didn't see what differentiated their formulas from ones already existing in their showers. A quick glance at the ingredient list for their shampoos and conditioners will show benzyl alcohol is included among the mix, and although we don't have numbers on the exact percentage, the thought of applying alcohol to your strands certainly isn't a pleasant one, particularly if you're on the dry side as it is.

Still, if you're going to invest in a Monat product, we're fans of the Rejuvenique Oil ($99; monatglobal.com), which is a blend of nourishing sunflower, tomato, and carrot seed oils that can be used on both hair and body. The brand's dry shampoo ($34; monatglobal.com) also gets regular play in our lineup, and reviewers claim that the Let It Grow system ($99; monatglobal.com), which contains a shampoo and spray-on treatment, has dramatically helped with thinning hair.

Then again, you could always drop your old college RA turned Monat dealer a line to find out what she thinks.