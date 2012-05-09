The key to this carefree version, says Atkin, is creating a rough texture before winding it up. Apply mousse, followed by a wave-enhancing spray like Fekkai Coiff Oceanique Tousled Wave spray ($25; fekkai.com) to wet strands from roots to tips. Blow-dry with a round brush. Section off a 2-inch piece of hair from the front of your head; use fingers to rake back the rest into a low ponytail and fasten with an elastic. Tease the tail, then start twisting it and tucking it in toward your scalp; pin the twist to your head as you work your way up with Ricky Care's Invisipin U-pins ($3/30; rickysnyc.com). Tuck ends into the twist and pin in place (don't worry if some pieces poke out). Take the section of hair from your crown and tease the roots. Brush it back (so you have a small pouf), and pin the bottom half into the twist. Pull out a few strands around the sides.