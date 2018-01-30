8 Messy Updos to Try If You Hate Ballerina Buns

If a slicked-back ballerina bun—you know, the kind you can only achieve with a heavy-duty can of hairspray—isn't quite your jam, this year's red carpets should be of use to you. Messy updos are noticeably trending, and add volume, texture, and an disheveled yet chic vibe to your overall look. It's the contrast a formal outfit needs to prevent you from looking too "done up."

From Margot Robbie's ribbon-accented topknot to Meghan Markle's bouffant-like coif, these are eight that we can't stop staring at.

