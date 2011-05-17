Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Melt-Proof Makeup Must-Haves
1. Make Up For Ever Aqua LinerThis ultra-pigmented liquid liner comes in 15 eye-popping shades that won't budge, come humidity or high water ($23; sephora.com).
2. YSL Mascara Singulier Nuit BlancheThis elegant, waterproof formula is tougher than it appears, thanks to rayon microfibers and flexible, stay-put polymers ($30; yslbeautyus.com).
3. Philosophy Divine Eye ColorWhen the temperature rises, eye shadows tend to slip and slide. Luckily this crease-proof duo holds steady when it's worn alone, blended, or used as a shimmery base (in Golden Stardust and Brown Sugar, $40 for set of two; qvc.com).
4. L'Oreal Infallible LipcolorThis vitamin E and ceramide-rich formula is strong enough to stand up to even the iciest cocktails ($10; drugstore.com).
5. Rimmel London Lip GlossLong-lasting glosses can be sticky and clumpy. This goes on smooth and even thanks to a sculpted wand and silky formula ($5; rimmellondon.com).
6. Stila One Step BronzeThis gel bronzer doubles as a primer, which means your glow stays on your face-not your sundress ($36; stilacosmetics.com).
7. MAC Magically Cool Liquid PowderWork with the moisture-not against it. This powder imparts a cooling sensation and an even finish ($30; maccosmetics.com).
8. Avon Liquid FoundationSPF 12 blocks out harsh rays; a microsized protective shield keeps pigments from rubbing off ($12; avon.com).
9. Paul & Joe Blotting PapersThere she glows! A few dabs of these cute, oil-absorbing sheets keep shine at bay ($5; beautyhabit.com).
10. Urban Decay Meltdown Makeup RemoverThe longest-lasting products need a makeup remover that goes beyond the call of duty. This cranberry and raspberry-infused formula tackles the most potent primers and stubborn shadows while protecting skin from free radicals ($24; sephora.com).
