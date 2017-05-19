This Summer's Hottest Haircut Is Flattering on Everyone

You’re not imagining it: everyone in Hollywood, along with your best friend, desk-mate, and cousin, is getting a blunt lob haircut. Consider the running list of celebrities like Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian that have all ditched their longer lengths for the shoulder-grazing style, a sign that the style is here to stay for summer.

While cut reigned supreme last year, 2017’s upgrade has sharp, blunt ends and often worn sleek and flyaway-free rather than perfectly tousled. The cut hits at or just above the collar bone with the back slightly shorter and sides and front brought to the back to give the front the subtle illusion of being longer. “The blunt lob may look blunt, but it should have interior layers to give some lightness and movement,” explains Dominick Pucciarello, celebrity stylist at Bernstein & Andriulli.

The blunt lob owes its popularity and versatility to its in-between length. “What makes it so flattering is that it’s neither a short or long hairstyle, so it works on everyone,” says Brian Zinno, senior education director at New York’s Antonio Prieto Salon. “For instance someone with a round, full face that shouldn’t wear a bob can wear this, while someone with a long oblong face that long hair makes their face look even longer can wear this.” Zinno explains that the alterations to the style should come down to the part. “Some people will be more suited for a center part with a few layers around the face, while others will fare better with a deep side part,” he says.

While the cut works on all textures, too, keep in mind that if you have super curly hair opting to wear the cut sleek (especially in the humidity) might not be in the cards unless you’re willing to put in the work to style it each morning. To keep your hair smooth, Pucciarello recommends a weekly blowout from the stylist who did your cut, because they’ll be familiar with how your hair falls. At home, Zinno recommends spritzing damp strands with an anti-frizz product before drying, and running a serum throughout before using a flat iron. “This will seal the hair and give it a lot of polish,” he says.