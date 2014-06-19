Mar 12, 2017 @ 6:15 PM
Long Celebrity Hairstyles
1. Amal ClooneyThe new Mrs. Clooney not only has an envy-worthy wardrobe, but long, perfectly curled locks we lust after, too.
2. Angelina Jolie
The stunning mother of six stayed true to her minimalist style with soft, tousled waves swept over one shoulder.
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
The stylish trendsetter, who typically sticks to straighter strands, switched things up with loose waves and a chic center part.
4. Beyonce
After experimenting with a daring pixie and a sleek bob, it wasn't long before the singer returned to her long, signature blonde mane.
5. Lea Michele
The Glee star showed off glossy strands and fresh fringe for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
6. Olivia Palermo
Shiny, center-parted strands may be the fashionista’s best accessory.
7. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried wore her lustrous locks in a loose wave to promote A Million Ways To Die In The West. "I don't do much with my hair. I don't even have a blow-dryer because I don't dry my hair. I probably flatiron my hair once every six months," she tells InStyle.
8. Blake Lively
Blake Lively, aka the queen of beachy waves, warmed up her complexion with a strawberry blond shade.
9. Shakira
Though she's a natural brunette, the singer's voluminous blonde locks have been her trademark hairstyle for years.
10. Kate Hudson
For the Oscars, Kate Hudson traded in her breezy boho waves for retro curls. “I added a strong side part to the hair for a touch of glamour," says her hairstylist, Chris McMillan.
11. Carrie Underwood
The country singer swept her signature glossy waves to one side for the ACM Awards.
12. Demi Moore
While some say lengthy strands are hard to pull off after 40, Demi Moore proves long hair can look chic at any age.
13. Sarah Jessica Parker
While we'll never forget Sarah Jessica Parker‘s iconic Carrie Bradshaw curls, we think her straight, sleek styles are just as fabulous.
