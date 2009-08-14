Long, Straight Hairstyles
-
1. Sofia VergaraWHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
HOW-TO: To achieve this look, Vergara's hairstylist Rodney Cutler blow dried her hair with a flat round brush, then ran a flat iron over the mid lengths and ends. "The sleekneess allows you to clearly see the gradation of color from dark to light in her hair," Cutler said of Vergara's ombre shade. "Overall, it's a very modern look."
-
2. Sandra BullockTHE LOOK Strong side-part
HOW-TO “Conditioned hair is very important for any sleek look,” says stylist Adir Abergel, who began this modern down-do by treating Bullock’s hair with Fekkai Advanced Glossing Conditioner for 15 minutes. He used a round brush as he blow-dried, misted small sections with hairspray and went back through with an iron for a “bone straight effect.” To finish the look, and create movement, Abergel gently curled the ends with a 1 1/4” iron and followed-up with serum.
INSIDER TRICK To find the perfect placement for your dramatic side-part, Abergel recommends following the arch of your brow.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Advanced Glossing Conditioner, $35; bergdorfgoodman.com.
-
3. Lauren ConradTHE LOOK Long extensions
HOW-TO If you have very long hair, you can achieve this look by blow-drying hair straight and using a flat iron, says stylist Neil Weisberg. However, to get the added length, ask your stylist for extensions.
INSIDER TRICK “This look will be best if you do a good blow dry in the beginning versus just flat ironing,” says Weisberg. “Focus on getting the hair nice and straight when you blow dry.”
BUY ONLINE NOW Fekkai Ironless Straightening Balm $25; Ulta.com
-
4. BeyonceTHE LOOK Half-up and sleek
HOW-TO “Set the front, top portion of the hair with large hot rollers for volume and then smooth the back with Phyto anti-frizz and a Mason Pearson brush,” says stylist Michael Murphy. “Smooth the look with a ceramic flat iron; then back-comb the front from ear to ear on the top part of the head. Secure the top section at the back with bobby pins.”
INSIDER TRICK “Make sure the flat iron isn’t too hot or it can damage the hair,” says Murphy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Phytodefrisant Relaxing Balm, $26; bloomingdales.com.
-
5. Gwyneth PaltrowTHE LOOK Super-sleek and straight
HOW-TO Smooth a straightening balm on wet hair and blow-dry with a flat brush. When hair is nearly dry, switch setting to cold to lock in the shine. Finish by flat ironing.
INSIDER TRICK By switching to the cold setting, you add shine and smoothness, says stylist Eva Scrivo.
BUY ONLINE NOW HairArt Ceramic Straightening Iron $89; Drugstore.com
-
6. FergieTHE LOOK Long and Shiny
HOW-TO Section your hair in the center and blow-dry straight with a hair-relaxing balm. After the hair is dry, work in a small amount of styling lotion with your fingers to smooth it out. Straighten the hair with a flat iron and finish with a hair oil for added shine and smoothness.
INSIDER TRICK Keep your hair shiny and bright with a weekly dose of color-depositing shampoo. "Using the shampoo just once a week can counteract the effects of sunlight and color-fading," says David John, stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in Los Angeles.
BUY ONLINE NOW Silk Oil, Shu Uemura, $28; luxuryparlor.com.
-
7. Jennifer AnistonTHE LOOK Long straight layers with a center part
HOW-TO Blow-dry with a round brush to give roots volume. Flat iron layered sections and smooth ends with a smoothing serum.
INSIDER TRICK When flat ironing, separate sections of hair by first clipping the top of the hair above the ear. Then iron the section below, put that in a loose clip and iron the top section.
BUY ONLINE NOW Redken Glass Smoothing Serum, $15; amazon.com.
-
8. Tyra BanksTHE LOOK Sleek with deep side part
HOW-TO Oscar James, the hairstylist who created this look, parted the hair on the side and blew it dry with a paddle brush before flatironing in one-inch sections. He smoothed flyaways with a flexible hold spray.
INSIDER TRICK "A round brush makes the style flat, and I skip products before drying to keep hair light," he says.
BUY ONLINE NOW Paul Mitchell Flexible Style Sculpting Spray, $17.99; walgreens.com.
-
9. Reese WitherspoonTHE LOOK Long, wispy bangs
HOW-TO Work a dime-size dab of shine product through the hair, and smooth bangs slightly to the side. Blow-dry the entire head with a paddle brush-a round brush will give too much of a voluminous look.
INSIDER TRICK Stylist Marco Maranghello says, "If you have thick hair, use a cream shining product and if you have thin hair like Reese's, use balm. A creamy products are too heavy on thin hair."
BUY ONLINE NOW PhytoSpecific Moisturizing Styling Balm, $24; aveyou.com.
