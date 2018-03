THE LOOK Strong side-partHOW-TO “Conditioned hair is very important for any sleek look,” says stylist Adir Abergel, who began this modern down-do by treating Bullock’s hair with Fekkai Advanced Glossing Conditioner for 15 minutes. He used a round brush as he blow-dried, misted small sections with hairspray and went back through with an iron for a “bone straight effect.” To finish the look, and create movement, Abergel gently curled the ends with a 1 1/4” iron and followed-up with serum.INSIDER TRICK To find the perfect placement for your dramatic side-part, Abergel recommends following the arch of your brow.BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Advanced Glossing Conditioner, $35; bergdorfgoodman.com Try on Sandra Bullock’s hair now!