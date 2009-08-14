THE LOOK Half-up and sleek

HOW-TO “Set the front, top portion of the hair with large hot rollers for volume and then smooth the back with Phyto anti-frizz and a Mason Pearson brush,” says stylist Michael Murphy. “Smooth the look with a ceramic flat iron; then back-comb the front from ear to ear on the top part of the head. Secure the top section at the back with bobby pins.”

INSIDER TRICK “Make sure the flat iron isn’t too hot or it can damage the hair,” says Murphy.

BUY ONLINE NOW Phytodefrisant Relaxing Balm, $26; bloomingdales.com.



Try on Beyonce's hair now!