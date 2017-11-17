The Most Flattering Long Hairstyle for Your Face Shape

Anyone who wants to hold onto their long hair now and forever will find comfort in this fact—changing your hairstyle doesn’t mean chopping it all off. You can keep your length and totally revamp your look, too. Honestly, who said having your hair as a security blanket was ever a bad thing?

If you are itching for a change, use your features as inspiration and let it guide you to an ultra-flattering look. From side-sweeping bangs to layers that add the appearance of density to your mane, celebrity stylist Justine Marjan gave us the breakdown on the best choice for every face shape.

