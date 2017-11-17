The Most Flattering Long Hairstyle for Your Face Shape

Anyone who wants to hold onto their long hair now and forever will find comfort in this fact—changing your hairstyle doesn’t mean chopping it all off. You can keep your length and totally revamp your look, too. Honestly, who said having your hair as a security blanket was ever a bad thing?
If you are itching for a change, use your features as inspiration and let it guide you to an ultra-flattering look. From side-sweeping bangs to layers that add the appearance of density to your mane, celebrity stylist Justine Marjan gave us the breakdown on the best choice for every face shape.
1. Round-Shaped Faces
For round face shapes, Marjan, a pro who works regularly with celebrities like Olivia Culpo and Khloe Kardashian, recommends lots of layers that begin at the collarbone. This will elongate the face and amp up the volume. "This can best be seen on Selena Gomez," she says. "I suggest prepping hair with the TRESemmé Beauty-Full Volume Pre-Wash Conditioner ($5; target.com) and Shampoo and using the Touchable Bounce Mousse ($5; target.com) to enhance fullness and movement in the hair without drying it out."
2. Oval-Shaped Faces
Look to celebrities like Jourdan Dunn, Ariana Grande, and even Kim Kardashian West for inspiration. Marjan says this face shape can pull off most hairstyles, but she suggests a sleek, super straight look. "Oval and longer face shapes also look great with layers that fall around the jawline to widen the face and draw the eyes toward the lips and jaw bone," she adds. "Think edgy, cool girl layers like Kim K’s white blonde hair."
3. Heart-Shaped Faces
"Side-sweeping fringe and razored cuts look amazing on heart-shaped faces," explains Marjan. Reese Witherspoon demonstrates this look perfectly. "The side sweep draws the attention away from the forehead and frames the eyes. Layers that start below the jawline will widen the face where needed."
To style this cut, Marjan says to blow-dry the fringe forward with the ghd Air Hairdryer ($199; sephora.com) and TRESemmé TRES Two Extra Hold Mousse ($4; target.com). This will allow the hairline to lay flat towards the hairline. "Then rotate the brush away from the face on the ends so the shorter pieces frame the eyes."
4. Square-Shaped Faces
Opt for middle parts and Bardot-esque fringe, says Marjan. "I would suggest using a razor for the cut to soften the edges and to style with feminine curls or natural texture to soften the facial features," our pro adds. As for the bangs, Marjan says when they are swept to the sides, the elongate the face and add softness. You can get the vibe from this pic of Jessica Biel, or look up images of Nicole Richie or Keira Knightley.