25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape

Can we finally go ahead and dub long bob haircuts one of the decade's biggest beauty trend? Commonly nicknamed "the lob" (bob + lob), the length falls somewhere in-between your chin and your collarbone. "The lob makes all hair look thick and healthy," explains Kérastase Celebrity Hairstylist, Matt Fugate."Also, the strong lines draw attention to bone structure and help frame the face."

He says because the length is maintained around the face, it creates a silhouette that flatters most if not all face shapes. And that length makes for a versatile range in styling options. Kim K.W. seems to prefer the cut flat-ironed and smooth, while Selena Gomez's textured lob surely inspired hundreds of chops. Celebrity Hairstylist Laura Polko says she prefers it styled straight, "half up, half down with a scünci scrunchie for 90s vibes," or with volume at the crown. The options are basically endless.

Keep scrolling for 25 (yes, 25) examples of why it's one of the most talked-about hairstyles of our time.

