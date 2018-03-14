25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape

Can we finally go ahead and dub long bob haircuts one of the decade's biggest beauty trend? Commonly nicknamed "the lob" (bob + lob), the length falls somewhere in-between your chin and your collarbone. "The lob makes all hair look thick and healthy," explains Kérastase Celebrity Hairstylist, Matt Fugate."Also, the strong lines draw attention to bone structure and help frame the face."
He says because the length is maintained around the face, it creates a silhouette that flatters most if not all face shapes. And that length makes for a versatile range in styling options. Kim K.W. seems to prefer the cut flat-ironed and smooth, while Selena Gomez's textured lob surely inspired hundreds of chops. Celebrity Hairstylist Laura Polko says she prefers it styled straight, "half up, half down with a scünci scrunchie for 90s vibes," or with volume at the crown. The options are basically endless.
Keep scrolling for 25 (yes, 25) examples of why it's one of the most talked-about hairstyles of our time.
1. Hailey Baldwin
Let's call Hailey Baldwin's cut a long lob, shall we? The extra length allows for a variation of styling options, like this perky and voluminous half-up ponytail.
2. Margot Robbie
Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie has a blunt long bob, rather than lots of cascading layers.
3. Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jenna Dewan Tatum's lob features subtle angles that frame her face.
4. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's haircut is proof that a simple parting choice can transform your entire look. Try styling your long bob with a super straight center part.
5. Lauren Conrad
By far the shortest haircut we've ever seen on Lauren Conrad, this chop fit her lifestyle and draws attention to her features.
6. Emma Stone
Emma Stone's layers are so delicately cut, you'll barely notice they're there. She gave the popular cut her own spin by parting it in a deep side part, mimicking what a set of side-swept bangs would look like.
7. Alexa Chung
Pair your lob with this year's other buzzy beauty trend—curtain bangs.
8. Selena Gomez
Use a curling wand or a curling iron to create bends in your lob, similar to Selena Gomez's look.
9. Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown arrived at a lob after growing out her buzz cut, so it features lots of layers, which give it movement and lots of texture.
10. Bella Hadid
Long layers will give your lob fullness and a look of density. Your example? Bella Hadid's blowout.
11. Mila Kunis
When attempting to create a look similar to Mila Kunis, you'll need to carefully coat your strands with a heat protectant, so the sleek finish you're going for with a flat iron doesn't end up resulting in damage.
12. Kerry Washington
One of the most flattering hairstyles for the lob haircut is a full set of beachy waves. Use Kerry Washington as your inspiration.
13. Olivia Palermo
Another bonus of the lob, as demoed by Olivia Palermo? It brings attention to highlights placed around the tips of your strands.
14. Ciara
Ciara's front section of hair is perfectly waved to frame her face. We love how she left the ends textured and piece-y for an effortless vibe.
15. Emily Ratajkowski
Add volume to your angled lob with a minimal bouffant at the crown of your head.
16. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams's side-parted lob is one of the trendiest haircuts on Hollywood red carpets right now.
17. January Jones
Long bobs with bangs instantly make a statement. January Jones wears the look without flaw.
18. Viola Davis
Viola Davis's collarbone-grazing cut draws attention to her caramel highlights.
19. Olivia Munn
Another Olivia with a perfect lob! Olivia Munn's always features plenty of waves and volume.
20. Kim Kardashian
When Kim Kardashian wears a lob, she prefers it with a center part, zero fly-aways, and with a blunt cut.
21. Olivia Culpo
If there is a way to style a lob, Olivia Culpo has tried the look. However, she always returns to this loose waved signature.
22. Nina Dobrev
Before Nina Dobrev debuted her bob and bangs, she was rocking a super straight lob with an extreme side part.
23. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson's side part creates a lift at her roots, creating ample volume.
24. Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian regularly returns to this perfectly messy long bob.
25. Emily Blunt
Simply pinning back two strands of hair like Emily Blunt gives the lob a romantic feel.