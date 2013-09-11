Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Life-Changing Lingerie
-
1. Wacoal Smooth Complexion BraTired of foam cups thick enough to drink from? This T-shirt bra is fabricated with ultrafine layers for coverage sans the bulk.
Polyester and nylon-spandex, $60; wacoal-america.com.
-
2. Felina Lingerie Body Luxe Convertible Strapless braNo more slippage! A power mesh-lined satin strapless has hypoallergenic elastic for extra hold without any skin irritation.
Nylon-spandex, $44; designerintimates.com.
-
3. Fashion Forms Cami TooSlip this beautiful lace bandeau over your bra, then clip to bra straps for an insta-cami that we’ll try hard not to call a dickey.
Nylon-spandex, $18; lingeriesolutions.com.
-
4. Cass Luster X-Back CamiThis camisole had us at the first feel-surprisingly light and silky, considering that it is made to provide bra-free support up to a D cup and also shapes your torso.
Nylon-spandex, $48; cassluxuryshapewear.com.
-
5. Samantha Chang All Lace Built-up CamiJust because it’s gorgeous doesn’t mean you won’t get serious mileage from this all-lace shell. Enlist it under a tuxedo jacket or beneath a nubby cardigan.
Polyamide-elastane, $96; samanthachang.com.
-
6. Cass Lucky BackThe usual shapewear solution for underarm jiggle? A thickly woven long-sleeve undershirt-great in a blizzard, less great in a stuffy office. A smarter fix for flab: arm-control sleeves.
Nylon-spandex Lucky Back, $24; getluckyback.com.
-
7. Autrepeau Long Sleeve CrewneckAn excellent base layer under anything from knits to satin, this whisper-light liner takes the itch out of scratchy wools.
Nylon-spandex, $46; autrepeau.com.
-
8. Dr. Rey Shapewear Medium Control BodysuitThis medium-control shaper feels truly comfy, with bonded leg openings that won’t cut into your skin, and wide, flat straps that disappear under clothes.
Nylon-elastane Medium Control, $40; sears.com.
-
9. Maidenform Sleek Stripes Wear Your Own BraNot only will this smooth your belly, waist and back, but it looks so sexy, no one needs to know it’s shapewear. It comes with crisscrossable straps.
Polyamide-elastane, $52; maidenform.com.
-
10. Spanx Skinny Britches Open-Bust Mid-Thigh BodysuitOne of the most powerful but lightweight shapers around, with panels to control tummy and hips, and a high back to prevent spillage around your bra.
Nylon-Lyrcra, $88; spanx.com.
-
11. Calvin Klein Underwear Half SlipIf you think the sole purpose of a slip is to conceal, you’re wrong. This silky number stops skirts from riding up and sticking to your tights.
Nylon-elastane, $36; bloomingdales.com.
-
12. Commando Half SlipThis shaping slip features double-faced construction: on the side next to your skin, comfy cotton; on the other, smooth microfiber.
Nylon-cotton-spandex, $68; wearcommando.com.
-
13. Hanro Satin BodydressAn often overlooked lingerie basic, the full slip keeps you sane under wools, knits and clingy jerseys.
Viscose-Lycra, $152; shop.hanrousa.com.
-
14. Soma Intimates Vanishing Edge Strapless SlipHere’s an all-in-one shaper with removable straps and molded cups-plus ultrathin panels over the midsection that provide powerful compression.
Nylon-spandex, $69; soma.com.
-
15. TC Fine Intimates Firm Control BriefThe trouble with some high-waist briefs that suck in your stomach? They ride up in the back. This one stayed put during our test run, thanks to thin bands of silicone around leg openings.
Nylon-spandex, $38; nordstrom.com.
-
16. Spanx Flipside Firmers Mid-Thigh ShaperFrom Spanx’s more affordable line comes a full-force hip, tummy, thigh, and rear shaper that is (genius!) reversible. Great for travel, the two-in-one lets you choose black or nude depending on your outfit.
Nylon-spandex, $42; spanx.com.
-
17. Donna Karan Body Perfect Waist Embrace ShaperIt’s invisible under clothes, with a high-waist that stays put without rolling. But the best thing about this light shaper is how it zaps muffin top, allowing you to rock those hourglass-accentuating LBDs.
Nylon-spandex, $45; donnakaran.com.
-
18. Hanes Silk Reflections Blackout High Waist TightsA great pair of tights doesn’t have to do bad things to your budget. These are just as dark, luxe-feeling, and strong as pricier versions. Bonus: They offer torso control and have a silicone band at the top to keep the high waist in place.
Nylon-spandex, $14; macys.com.
-
19. Jockey Preferred by Rachel Zoe Clean Edge BoyshortThese seamless low-rise boy shorts have a waistband and leg openings that are laser-cut for zero show-through under clothes. Also available in thong styles.
Nylon-spandex, $11; jockey.com.
-
20. Huit Magic Pulp Padded BoyshortIf your “problem” is a flat derriere, here’s your solution: a boy short with a built-in bump (pads, actually) to fill in and round out your bum. You’ll look like you spend evenings squatting with a kettlebell!
Polyamide-elastane, $55; at Neiman Marcus.
