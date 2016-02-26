Liam Payne and His One Direction Bandmates Keep Changing Their Hairstyles

After a couple breaks up, it's generally accepted that at least one member of the former party will probably pull a dramatic makeover on their hair—here's looking at you, Joe Jonas, Gwen Stefani, and Khloe Kardashian. Apparently, the rules of a breakover apply when a band goes on hiatus, according to the members of the boyband formerly known as One Direction. This week, Liam Payne attended the Brit Awards with a brand new buzz cut, which he actually got a few weeks back, but the move marks his look's first red carpet appearance. No surprise here, it looks just as fine as it did in the original Instagram post. As somewhat of a #FBF to before the band's sabbatical, scroll down to see how each member shed their signature boyband image.

