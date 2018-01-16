The Multitasking Hair Serum That InStyle's Beauty Writer Swears By

The age-old adage is true: you can’t have it all. Take my New York apartment for example. I live in one of Brooklyn’s most popular neighborhoods, but my room doesn’t have a built-in closet and I’m my own doorman.

You can say the same about the hair care products we use. It's the reason why there are so many options out there with different purposes that when we bring them together, help us achieve whatever style speaks to your current mood.

True multitasking products that actually perform all the jobs that they promise are rarer than finding an affordable bedroom in Brooklyn right now. That's where Leonor Greyl's Sérum de Soie Sublimateur Nourishing Hair Serum ($46; nordstrom.com) comes in.

The lightweight serum is infused with silk proteins and vegetal oils that hydrates, boosts-shine, and softens hair. When I run it through my damp hair, it gets rid of any knots I may have tied in the shower and hydrates. During the day, I use my fingers to apply it to my ends to eliminate frizz and fuzz.

And if your fine hair has made you swear off serums, consider this one the exception. It's light enough that it doesn't weight hair down or make strands look oily.