Lea Michele's Braided Ponytail Is Basically an Optical Illusion

No need to adjust your screen—though the varied textures running through Lea Michele's lengthy braid may look like something out of the Magic Eye books you read as a kid, it's actually a mix of two plait patterns you're probably already familiar with. A closer look at her hairstylist Sarah Potempa's Instagram reveals how the braid was crafted, and to our surprise it actually isn't as crazy-complicated as it seems at first glance.

The top part is a standard three-strand plait, then is tied off midway through, and takes on the form of a fishtail braid. The fishtail is tied off, then reverts back to the traditional three-strand braid as it reaches the ends. In between sections, Potempa concealed the ponytail holders by wrapping a piece of hair aroud them, and pulled the braids out slightly to add volume.

It's definitely not a challenge if you have Rapunzel hair like Michele's, but if your hair is a little shorter, make sure to wind smaller sections, or opt for just two braids intstead of three.