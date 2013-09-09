Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
LBD and Then Some
-
1. If you are curvyThis fit-and-flare frock subtly defines the waist while floating over a full lower half. A deco-inspired necklace and stilettos give the ladylike dress some edge.
DRESS
Sportmax Code, polyester jersey lace, $395; 212-674-1817.
NECKLACE
Bauble Bar, acrylic and gold plate, $42; baublebar.com
HANDBAG
Furla, leather, $648; furla.com.
PUMPS
Bebe, suede, $109; bebe.com.
-
2. if you are tallYes, you can wear a peplum! A little detailing below the waist breaks up a lanky silhouette. An extra-long chain lets your bag hit at just the right spot: your hip.
DRESS
Ann Taylor, viscose-nylon, $149; anntaylor.com.
CUFF
CC Skye, crystal, enamel, and gold plate $245; ccskye.com.
BAG
APC amp Vanessa Seward, leather with chain, $635; 212-755-2523.
PUMPS
Sam Edelman, leather, Brahma hair, and suede, $130; nordstrom.com.
-
3. If you have a small bustNot a lot happening on top? No worries: This affordable dress employs elegant draping to bolster a less-than-ample chest. Use bold jewelry to draw eyes up.
DRESS
Topshop, polyester-elastane, $80; topshop.com.
NECKLACE
White House Black Market, glass and silver tone, $118; whbm.com.
BAG
Zac Zac Posen, leather, $425; zappos.com.
HEELS
Jean-Michel Cazabat, suede and embossed metallic leather, $285; 646-669-8508.
-
4. If you have a large bustTry a scoopneck for just the right amount of sexy without spillage. Cleverly placed darts, along with a slightly fuller skirt, balance the overall look.
DRESS
Cut 25 by Yigal Azrouël , cotton blend with lambskin trim, $375; 212-966-5080.
BRACELET
Gas Bijoux, silver plate, $245; 212-799-0282.
CLUTCH
BCBG Max Azria, leather, $268; bcbg.com.
HEELS
Julianne Hough for Sole Society, leather and faux patent leather, $65; solesociety.com.
-
5. If you are plus-sizeA wrap dress may be the most becoming shape known to womankind. The V-neck distracts from a wide bottom, while the crossover fabric helps create an hourglass.
DRESS
Lauren Ralph Lauren, matte jersey, $150; anntaylor.com.
NECKLACE
Ann Taylor, Glass, epoxy, acrylic pearl, and gold tone, $98; anntaylor.com.
SATCHEL
Coach, leather, $498; coach.com.
PUMPS
Sigerson Morrison, suede and snakeskin, $425; sigersonmorrison.com.
-
6. If you are petiteTrendy looks can be scarce in the under-5'4" department. Enter this simple drop-waist number that flatters diminutive frames with its vertical seams and low-key ruffle.
DRESS
Banana Republic, rayon-polyester, $130; bananarepublic.com.
NECKLACE
Juicy Couture, crystal, cubic zirconia, glass, and brass, $98; juicycouture.com.
SATCHEL
Tory Burch, leather with chain, $495; at Tory Burch.
PUMPS
Cole Haan, calf hair, $368; colehaan.com.
1 of 6
If you are curvy
This fit-and-flare frock subtly defines the waist while floating over a full lower half. A deco-inspired necklace and stilettos give the ladylike dress some edge.
DRESS
Sportmax Code, polyester jersey lace, $395; 212-674-1817.
NECKLACE
Bauble Bar, acrylic and gold plate, $42; baublebar.com
HANDBAG
Furla, leather, $648; furla.com.
PUMPS
Bebe, suede, $109; bebe.com.
DRESS
Sportmax Code, polyester jersey lace, $395; 212-674-1817.
NECKLACE
Bauble Bar, acrylic and gold plate, $42; baublebar.com
HANDBAG
Furla, leather, $648; furla.com.
PUMPS
Bebe, suede, $109; bebe.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM