Yes, you can wear a peplum! A little detailing below the waist breaks up a lanky silhouette. An extra-long chain lets your bag hit at just the right spot: your hip.DRESSAnn Taylor, viscose-nylon, $149; anntaylor.com CUFFCC Skye, crystal, enamel, and gold plate $245; ccskye.com BAGAPC amp Vanessa Seward, leather with chain, $635; 212-755-2523.PUMPSSam Edelman, leather, Brahma hair, and suede, $130; nordstrom.com