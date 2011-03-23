Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Lady Gaga's 25 Most Outrageous Hairstyles
-
1. The Bow-Shaped 'Do that Started a Phenomenon
October 2008: On Good Day New York at Fox Studios in New York City.
-
2. Arched Bangs with a Braided Headband
June 2009: The MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto.
-
3. Oversized Button Updo
June 2009: Arriving at the Manchester Academy in Manchester, England.
-
4. Pretty in Pink
September 2009: At the Marc Jacobs fashion show during Spring 2010 Fashion Week in New York City.
-
5. Tousled Chin-Length Curls with Extra Volume
November 2009: On the German TV show Wetten Dass? in Braunschweig, Germany.
-
6. Flared-Out Crop with Blunt Bangs
November 2009: On the cover of her album The Fame Monster.
-
7. Full Curls with an Art Deco AccentNovember 2009: The launch of V61, hosted by V Magazine and Marc Jacobs in New York City.
-
8. Defined, Baby Blond Curls
December 2009: At her performance for Queen Elizabeth II in Blackpool, England.
-
9. Neon Yellow Ombre Waves
January 2010: At the 2010 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
-
10. White Hot Shoulder-Grazing Locks
February 2010: At the amFAR New York Gala to Kick Off Fall 2010 Fashion Week in New York City.
-
11. Poodle-Puff Pompadour with Lavender Bows
February 2010: Leaving the Mayfair Hotel in London.
-
12. Cloud-Like Marie Antoinette Updo
February 2010: At The Brit Awards in London.
-
13. Crayola-Tinted Ringlets
March 2010: At Heathrow Airport in London.
-
14. Soda Can Curls
March 2010: In the music video for her single, "Telephone."
-
15. Center Parted and Stick Straight
April 2010: Arriving at the Tokyo-Narita Airport in Tokyo.
-
16. Loose Grey Waves
May 2010: Spotted in Berlin.
-
17. Twisted Silver Updo with Lace Detail
May 2010: Performing at The Almay Concert to Celebrate the Rainforest Fund's Twenty-First Birthday in New York City.
-
18. Sleek and Short
June 2010: In her music video for "Alejandro."
-
19. Carefree Pixie with a Rockabilly Twist
June 2010: Attending a New York Mets game at Citi Field in New York City.
-
20. Long White Waves with Sky Blue Tips
September 2010: At the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
-
21. Graphic Bob with Rounded Fringe
November 2010: Leaving her hotel in London.
-
22. Long, Silvery Blond Strands
February 2011: Backstage at the Green Day musical, American Idiot in New York City.
-
23. Uber-Long Blond Pigtails
March 2011: Walking the runway at the Thierry Mugler Show during Paris Fashion Week.
-
24. Knotted, Duo-Tone Updo with a Choppy Fringe
March 2011: Backstage after the Thierry Mugler Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week.
-
25. Contrasting Black and Blond Side Ponytail
March 2011: Leaving her hotel in Toronto before her concert in Buffalo, New York.
1 of 25
The Bow-Shaped 'Do that Started a Phenomenon
October 2008: On Good Day New York at Fox Studios in New York City.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM