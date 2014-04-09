Expert's Top 10: Colorist Kyle White's Favorite Products for Vibrant Summer Hair

While the harsh elements of summer (think: chlorine, saltwater, and long days in the sun), will take its toll on any hair type, color-treated strands are especially susceptible. To keep an expensive dye-job from fading, or worse, turning brassy before the temperatures rise, we enlisted the help of Oscar Blandi's lead colorist Kyle White (who’s worked on the tresses of Mariah Carey, Kate Winslet, and Jessica Alba) for 10 ways to resist damage and maintain vibrant, healthy hair color, whether you’re heading to the beach or hanging poolside. He stresses, for example, the importance of defending against UV rays. "I like PhytoPlage ($22; skinstore.com), which is an oil that contains a UV blocker of 30," he tells us. "It also fills the cuticle so it won't absorb chlorine and salt water."
Want more of White’s summer hair tips? Shop his favorite products now in our gallery!
1. Kerastase Soleilhuile Celeste Protective SprayOscar Blandi’s lead colorist Kyle White tells InStyle.com how to keep an expensive dye-job from fading, or worse, turning brassy throughout the summer season. "The most effective way to protect hair color from fading during the summer is to use sunblock for your hair every time you wash. Kerastase makes a good light sunblock ($40; kerastate-usa.com) for just walking around outside. It’s a good every day sunblock that won't weigh it down and make it greasy."
2. It’s a 10 Miracle Leave in Product"Be sure to use a thermal protectant. I like Its a 10 Miracle Leave-In product ($13; target.com). These leave-in treatments protect hair from high heats and usually have vitamins to strengthen hair, as well."
3. Phytoplage Protective Sun Oil"If you’re going to be by a pool or salt water, then I like PhytoPlage ($22; skinstore.com), which is an oil that contains a UV blocker of 30. It also fills the cuticle so it won't absorb chlorine and salt water."
4. Oribe Masque for Beautiful Color"Use a deep conditioning treatment once a week. When we spend more time outdoors, hair is exposed to sun, wind, and more. I’m a fan of Oribe's Masque for beautiful color ($59; oribe.com)."
5. Viviscal Extra Strength Hair Nutrient Tablets"Just like everything else, healthy hair starts from the inside out, so try a hair vitamin like Biotin. If you want to really go for it, try Viviscal ($50; ulta.com), which is a supplement and a whole system that you can follow."
6. Ibiza Collection Blonde Extended Cork Round Brush"Don't use metal brushes. Be sure to always use a boars hair bristle or natural bristle brush that polishes the hair, not snaps it. The barrel of the brush could be wooden, ceramic, and even plastic, but never metal." Ibiza's large round brush ($47; ibizahair.com) is perfect for color-treated hair.
7. Ultraswim Moisturizing Chlorine Removal Shampoo"If you do get chlorine deposits on your hair, you can remove them with a clarifying shampoo like Ultra-Swim ($4; walmart.com). For an all-natural solution, use an apple cider vinegar rinse."
8. Oscar Blandi Pronto Dry Shampoo Powder"After sun exposure, frequent shampooing is the second biggest fader of hair color. Try using a dry shampoo like the Oscar Blandi Pronto ($21; oscarblandi.com). Your scalp's natural oils are mother nature’s deep conditioner. It'll save your color, your blow dry, and the health of your hair."
9. Rita Hazan Foaming Gloss Shine Enhancer"Restore sun-bleached faded color and shine with an at home gloss like one by Rita Hazan ($26; sephora.com), which can restore warmth or remove brassy-ness depending on your hair's specific needs."
10. T3 Source Showerhead Filter"If your showerhead doesn’t have a filtering system, get a screw on shower filter that will help remove much of the dulling elements in water. T-3 has a shower head ($130; sephora.com) that is scientifically proven to not only remove any color-wrecking dirt, but it will even out the hair’s porosity, boost shine, and so much more."