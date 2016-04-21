You'll Probably (Read: Definitely) Want to Copy Kristin Cavallari's Beachy Waves

Fact: We can never get enough of beach waves. It is one of those hairstyles that can look both casual and super sexy and is so easy to create with any hair length and texture. So, we couldn’t resist showing you Kristin Cavallari’s tousled waves because, well, they are just so perfect.

The reality star shared a snap of her in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico getting ready for a shoot and all we could see were her gorgeous blonde locks. Judging by her location, those may be actual beachy waves — you know, the kind that you get after a dip in the ocean and not after using a ton of hair product. So, yeah, that makes us even more jealous.

Jungle time on set today shooting for @modelistemagazine 🌴 #InTheJungle #ItsAJungleOutThere 😜 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Apr 19, 2016 at 2:35pm PDT

We can totally get used to seeing more photos like this one. It's both #hairinspo and vacation goals combined.