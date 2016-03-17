Kim Kardashian Cut and Dyed Her Hair While You Were Sleeping

While the rest of the world was midway through a late-night Netflix binge, Kim Kardashian and her hairstylist Cesar Ramirez were giving her look a spring update. Around midnight, the star posted a series of Snapchats to document the entire process, resulting in a shoulder-length trim with caramel highlights. Though the change in length isn't crazy dramatic, we're love how the ombré effect plays up her warm skin tone. Clearly, she was feeling her new style, as evidenced by the rest of the selfies and videos she added to her Snapchat story. You do you, Kim. Check out more celebrity hair makeovers in our gallery, and see a few more snaps of Kim's new 'do below.

