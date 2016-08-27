Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde (Again!) for Kanye West's Art Show

Don't blink, or Kim Kardashian West might change her hair again. The 35-year-old reality TV star switched up her 'do in a major way last night, opting for long, blonde hair as she attended Kanye West's art exhibition.

Kardashian has been spotted rocking several hair styles in the past month, including a chic bob and cornrows, and she decided to change things up yet again and go blonde for the night. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was headed to Kanye's "Famous" exhibit with sister Kendall Jenner, and she opted for a dramatic blonde hair style with dark roots to accompany her outfit. She wore a beige full-length bodysuit, topped with a black see-through mesh dress. Kardashian completed the look with a pair of black stilettos that sported a strip of fur across the toe, and the only accessory she carried was her trusty phone.

As for her beauty look, the reality TV star went back and forth about whether to wear a dark or light lip. She documented the options on Snapchat before ultimately choosing to go the light route.

KimKardashian / snapchat

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West's Latest Teeny Bikini Look Isn't Even a Bikini at All

Kardashian looks amazing with her blonde hair, but we won't get to attached to it—chances are that she'll be switching things up again before we know it.