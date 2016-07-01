Beauty Black Book Directory By City: J - M

Los Angeles, California: Nails

5405 W. Pico Blvd., 323-900-0355

Price: $90 for Color Scope

2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick

Which polish is right for you? Find out in this bright nail-art studio tucked off a busy retail strip on West Pico Boulevard, where an astrological reading leads you to your most fortuitous hues. (Only in L.A., kids.) Resident color expert and astrologer Rose Theodora walks you through your natal chart, then helps you pick resonating shades from the shop’s lacquer wall, on which sit hundreds of shiny traditional and gel formulas from CND, OPI, Presto, and RGB, organized according to star signs. Theodora told our tester to go with purple, a shade that could be a “catalyst” for the career change she saw on her Libra chart. While our reporter chatted with Theodora, nail pro Noemi Diaz went to work. She filed our tester’s nails into flattering squoval shapes before creating an ombré effect by brushing stripes of OPI’s the Berry Thought of You and the deep-plum Skating on Thin Ice-Land ($10 each; ulta.com) onto a makeup sponge, then lightly pressing the sponge onto nails. The glossy results went unchipped for 10 days, collecting Likes along the way.

