Beauty Black Book Directory By City: J - M

-
1. The Spa at the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Kiawah Island, S.C.: Massages
1 Sanctuary Beach Dr., 843-768-6340
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
In this retreat, nestled in a hotel that’s reminiscent of a grand seaside mansion, slip into one of the softly lit treatment rooms for the Head to Toe Sanctuary, which features a scalp and full-body massage, plus a calming foot wrap. Therapist Amy Matinchek drizzled a citrus oil along our tester's hairline, then rubbed it in. “Her fingers felt like soft raindrops,” says our visitor.
-
2. Lash House Beauty Boutique
Livingston, N.J.: Brows
250 S. Livingston Ave., 973-992-4300
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
A pro at crafting precise yet natural-looking face framers, Shanaaz Hyder first measures brows and looks at them from several angles, calling out the teeniest detail (say, one brow being a touch shorter than the other) before tweezing away stragglers. She accentuated our tester’s subtly arched shape with brow powder while schooling her on the best way to hold the brush (at a slight angle, stroking across arches).
-
3. KINARA SKIN CARE CLINIC
Los Angeles, California: Facials
656 North Robertson Blvd., 310-657-9188
Price: $180
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Bonus
Book an Appointment
With a “secret garden” vibe to its sprawling backyard patio, the inner draw of this West Hollywood spot is founder Olga Lorencin. A facial with the aesthetician leaves skin feeling utterly rejuvenated, partially due to the number of pore-clearing, anti-aging products she expertly builds into each service—from her Oxygen Treatment with hydrating hyaluronic acid and green tea, to her Intense Moisturizer with peptides and lactic acid, to her mask with marula oil. And because treatments begin with a consult, no two facials are exactly alike. Our tester tried the Red Carpet Facial, but to cater to her sensitive skin, Lorencin substituted gentler baking soda in place of microdermabrasion crystals and prepped skin before LED light therapy with a soothing aloe vera gel. “Those thoughtful details really make it worth the money,” says our tester.
-
4. GODDARD + BRAGG SALON
Los Angeles, California: Color
656 N. Robertson Blvd., 310-321-4035
Price: $150–$450
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Tucked off West Hollywood’s bustling Robertson Boulevard, this jewel box sports an edgy palette of blacks and grays with pops of Lucite and gold (“a modern kickback to Halston,” as colorist and co-owner Lorri Goddard describes it). Known as Hollywood’s “blonde whisperer,” Goddard has a roster of honey-hued clients including Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon, and Kim Kardashian, whom she famously took from raven to platinum earlier this year. To bring our tester’s virgin black locks toward Jamie Chung– like highlights, Goddard got to work using her trademark “foilayage” technique—a combo of handpainted balayage highlights up top, foils underneath, and a misting of grapefruit-infused essence water to help blend the hues. She skipped the traditional blowout and hand-diffused each section. Adding a translucent gloss to temper brassiness, Goddard achieved gorgeous “back from Bali” streaks for our thrilled tester.
-
5. SHANI DARDEN
Los Angeles, California: Facials
booking@shanidarden.com for location and booking
Price: $300 for custom facial
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
A visit to Shani Darden’s jasmine scented-bungalow (frequented by Jessica Alba and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley) is like hanging at your BFF’s house. Answering the door in ripped jeans and a T, Darden extends her warm, inviting manner from greeting to good-bye. After cleansing with a vibrating Foreo Luna brush to buff away makeup, Darden applied a lactic acid peel to wipe out dead cells before excavating pores with extractions. An oil-absorbing sulfur mask sopped up grease “without overdrying,” says our tester. After an LED treatment to rev up firming collagen production, Darden delivered a shoulder massage, plus a glycolic peel on hands. “I had a dewy radiance that lasted for days,” says our tester.
-
6. NINE ZERO ONE SALON
Los Angeles, California: Color
8469 Melrose Place, 310-855-9099
Price: $100–$650
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
The brand’s new Melrose Place salon peppers its minimalist décor with luxe touches, like gilded salon chair pedestals and a marble reception desk. To change up her natural “dusty light brown” hair, our tester saw Florido, who’s worked with Justin Bieber. For the “sun-kissed” refresh she craved, Florido recommended a subtle dose of golden color from about cheekbone level to tips, which he handpainted onto slim swatches of hair. A swift rinse-out and two golden toners later, the summery ombré effect perfectly suited our tester’s natural base—and looked more like she’d spent a week at a beach than an hour at the salon. Using Unite Leave-in Detangler, Florido nailed perfectly boho beach waves, a style in high demand at this California-cool salon, where other stylists have worked on clients like Julianne Hough and Heidi Klum.
-
7. ENAMEL DICTION
Los Angeles, California: Nails
5405 W. Pico Blvd., 323-900-0355
Price: $90 for Color Scope
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Which polish is right for you? Find out in this bright nail-art studio tucked off a busy retail strip on West Pico Boulevard, where an astrological reading leads you to your most fortuitous hues. (Only in L.A., kids.) Resident color expert and astrologer Rose Theodora walks you through your natal chart, then helps you pick resonating shades from the shop’s lacquer wall, on which sit hundreds of shiny traditional and gel formulas from CND, OPI, Presto, and RGB, organized according to star signs. Theodora told our tester to go with purple, a shade that could be a “catalyst” for the career change she saw on her Libra chart. While our reporter chatted with Theodora, nail pro Noemi Diaz went to work. She filed our tester’s nails into flattering squoval shapes before creating an ombré effect by brushing stripes of OPI’s the Berry Thought of You and the deep-plum Skating on Thin Ice-Land ($10 each; ulta.com) onto a makeup sponge, then lightly pressing the sponge onto nails. The glossy results went unchipped for 10 days, collecting Likes along the way.
Mention InStyle when booking to receive 20 percent off the price of the service with the pro mentioned, when applicable. The discount is valid for one visit per person per location in October 2015 and applies to the specific service mentioned in each review.
-
8. SOCIETY SALON
Los Angeles, California: Beauty Bars
8327 Melrose Ave., 323-655-4555
Price: $65 for a single blowout
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
At this cool, industrial spot in West Hollywood, you can double down on your beauty habit: For $80 a month, Society Salon offers devotees a membership for unlimited blowouts. We sent our tester for a service ($65 without a membership) within its white brick walls to judge what kind of quality you get with the quantity. As she told it, the stylists were welcoming and friendly from the moment she stepped inside. After a shampoo and conditioning with Shu Uemura products, her pro added the brand’s Fiber Lift ($39; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com) before drying hair halfway, then working on smaller pieces with a round brush. Once hair was dry, he applied texturizing spray and created beachy bends with a hot iron. Our tester’s final assessment? “Sign me up!”
-
9. Kate Somerville Skin Health Clinic
Los Angeles: Facials
8428 Melrose Place, Suite C, 323-655-7546
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Aesthetician Kate Somerville has been dubbed the guru of glow, and all it takes is a look at her client list to see why (Jessica Alba and Lauren Conrad sound familiar?). Relax in an oval-shaped bed for the hour-long DermalQuench Oxygen Treatment. Clinic pro Laura Kay Loveless applies a serum infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamins, then the face is bathed in concentrated oxygen. Our tester said, “My skin was smoother and plumper, and the lines were definitely less visible.”
-
10. Benjamin with Negin Zand Salon
Los Angeles; Color
8910 Melrose Ave., 424-249-3296
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Negin Zand doles out handpainted color that, she says, is better than anything you’d get from Mother Nature. When our tester asked to have her newfound grays covered up with a brown base coat, Zand eyed the cocoa strands and offered a better fix: subtle, multidimensional balayage streaks that would work with a low-maintenance lifestyle. (Zand also suggested adding a bit of brightness to the ends because children’s hair is naturally lighter at the tips.) Now, there’s a pro who can handle your hair and who has your back.
-
11. côte
Los Angeles: Nails
11714 San Vicente Blvd., 310-820-0906
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
You may not find a gel treatment here, but what you will discover are technicians trained to brush on 109 shades of Cote's own vegan and formaldehyde-free polishes in tricked-out stations (all of which come equipped with your own iPad). "Impressive attention to detail throughout" is how our tester summed up her mani, which included an exfoliating sugar-scrub massage, a moisturizing collagen treatment, application of argan oil, and post-polish, a slick of SPF lotion.
-
12. Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa
Los Angeles: Haircut
345 N. Canon Dr., 310-598-6780
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Lead stylist Christian Serafini does an artistic dance around each client that goes something like this: He continually moves up, down, and around to assess the cut from different angles, working his fingers through dry strands to watch how they naturally move and fall as he snips away with scissors and a comb. The result of this mesmerizing technique? An array of flattering layers.
-
13. Kristoff Ball Salon
Los Angeles: Haircut
8621 Wilshire Blvd., Suite J, 424-777-0978
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Ball’s knack for creating iconic looks for stars like Gwen Stefani no doubt has his Beverly Hills neighbors speed-dialing for an appointment. While the multitalented stylist is into cutting long, easygoing styles, he also knows his way around curls. He snipped, shaped, and straightened our tester’s ringlets with ease.
-
14. C the Salon
Los Angeles: Hair Color
12050 Ventura Blvd., C101, 818-763-4005
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Stylist Claudio Lazo is such a master of technique, he even invented one of his own: His “melt” highlighting process combines prepping hair with teasing, then applying micro-highlights for perfectly seamless color. His vision is focused on your overall look, transforming tired blond or boring brunet hair into a more gorgeous version of itself.
-
15. The Hotel Bel-Air Spa by La Prairie
Los Angeles: Facials
701 Stone Canyon Rd., 310-909-1681
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
The spa menu offers extravagant experiences—like a $1,000 White Caviar Illuminating facial, for example. Looking for something a tad less expensive? Our tester loved the 90-minute Pure Gold Radiance facial, which features the brand’s collagen-boosting serum with flecks of 24kt gold to instantly brighten skin. After a firming mask with chamomile and blue algae, our reporter left with an ultra-hydrated, multimillion-dollar complexion.
-
16. Ole Henriksen Face/Body Spa
Los Angeles: Facials
8622A W. Sunset Blvd.,310-854-7700
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
The Ultimate Lift Complexion Treatment is a 360-degree experience that tackles everything from dullness to sagging. It includes exfoliation, lymphatic draining through a suction device, firming serums, and a microcurrent treatment, which employs low-level electricity to stimulate facial muscles so they tighten. (None of this hurt our tester one bit.) Our tester saw a difference when she left: “I was radiant. I’ve never experienced such a thorough facial!”
-
17. The BrowGal
Los Angeles: Brows
8217 W. Beverly Blvd., Suite 6, 310-279-7465
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Once our reporter learned that star groomer Tonya Crooks had worked on Megan Fox (her personal eyebrow idol) the day before, she knew she was in capable hands. Using scissors, wax, and tweezers, Crooks—aka the BrowGal— gives new meaning to the word “meticulous.” Our tester swears, “It’s the first time I’ve left a shaping with brows that looked thicker than when I walked in.”
-
18. Nine Zero One Salon
Los Angeles: Cuts
901 Westbourne Dr., 310-855-9099
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Eyeing Jennifer Lawrence’s pixie cut? You’ll find the woman behind one of 2014’s most-buzzed-about crop, Riawna Capri, working her scissors at this West Hollywood salon. She cut our tester’s hair to above the collarbone, then added light, almost-invisible layers. Afterward, she told our tester: “Flip your part all the way over to the side—that’s what I tell Julianne Hough.”
-
19. Queen Bee Salon & Spa
Los Angeles: Waxing
2530-A San Vicente Blvd., 310-570-2282
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
British owner Jodi Shays will charm you with her bubbly personality and the baked goods she’s been known to make for guests. The (almost) ouch-free services are courtesy of a creamy Italian wax the aestheticians swear by (less sticky than other brands, it isn’t as rough on skin when yanked off). Pros even take the time to tweeze random strays to ensure a smooth finish.
-
20. Brownes Merchants & Trading Co.
Miami: Nails
32 NE 39th St., 305-538-7544
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
While our tester loved the spa-like vibe and the raspberry iced tea at this beauty emporium, the power of the Molton Brown pedicure really won her over. From an invigorating soak in bath salts to a “deliciously scented” ginger exfoliating scrub and an insanely sublime lower-leg massage, the pedi kickstarted our tester’s worn soles. And, yes, the polish application was “flawless” too.
-
21. Danny Jelaca
Miami: Haircuts
500 South Pointe Dr., Suite 120, 305-604-9696
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Salon owner Danny Jelaca is known for the invisible layers and long, blended bangs. There’s restraint in his mastery of wash-and-wear cuts: Jelaca typically limits his snipping to the bottom third of strands, point cutting into ends (as he holds them up and fans them out) to create a sexy, effortless-looking shape. Our tester loved how her new tiers “framed my face perfectly.”
-
22. NailBar And Beauty Lounge
Miami: Nails
3301 NE First Ave., 305-514-0305
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Settle into the podlike pedicure chairs come complete with their own sound system and massage features. “I loved nestling in there for my pedi,” said our reporter, whose feet were scrubbed clean and buffed smooth before toenails were polished cherry red. For her manicure, our tester opted for a creative ombre design with pink and red tones, which were painted freehand without the help of a stencil.
-
23. Spa at the Mandarin Oriental Miami
Miami: Massages
500 Brickell Key Dr. 305-913 8332
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
When asked to describe the Thai Herbal ritual—in which pros apply steamed compresses over tense muscles before massaging torso and limbs, using any technique you choose—our tester offered a three letter word: zen. “It was totally, 100 percent relaxing,” she said after her visit to the 15,000-square-foot waterfront spa. She left with loose muscles and a question: “When can I come back?”
-
24. Spa e
Miami: Facials
630 Lincoln Rd., 305-534-3223
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Once you’re settled in, aestheticians need just under an hour to get skin glowing, thanks to a new secret weapon: the Biolight Miracle facial. After a cleanse, a creamy Glyco-Sea Peel infused with glycolic acid is applied with a brush to exfoliate and make skin baby soft in five minutes. Toner (with anti-inflammatory licorice extract), serum (containing peptides that help decrease melanin production and discoloration), and a finishing mask (full of seaweed extracts) work fast to leave your complexion radiant.
-
25. Bangz Salon & Wellness Spa
Montclair, N.J.: Color
23 S. Fullerton Ave., 973-746-8426
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Need a little divine intervention? Check out this 10,000-square-foot space, housed in what used to be a 19th-century church, and let staffers like Stacey Bender work a few miracles. Bender upgraded our tester’s ho-hum “brond” shade in the salon’s color station (formerly a choir loft) with beigey blond highlights, then mixed in lowlights for contrast, explaining that “the different tones will help regrowth blend in” so touch-ups are less frequent. Amen to that, sister!
-
26. The Pretty Kitty
Montclair, N.J.: Brows
5 S. Fullerton Ave., 973-509-7877
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
A super efficient pro used a small brush to comb hairs up before trimming the tips; she then prepped the area with calming grapeseed oil. Noticing that the skin was dry, the technician “went with a soft warm wax, rather than hot,” to lessen the chance of irritation, said our reporter. As each cloth strip was ripped away, she felt “surprisingly little pain” and adored her “perfectly symmetrical arches.”
-
27. Deer Lake Lodge & Spa
Montgomery, Texas: Massages
10500 Deer Lake Lodge Rd., 936-647-1383
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
As you hit the gravel road leading to the secluded property and walk through the beautiful carved door, you’ll feel the weight begin to fall from your shoulders. Let the pro take it from there with a deep-tissue rubdown that incorporates hot and cold stones. Says our tester: “Cold stones were a nice change, as my typical reaction to a massage with warm ones is to feel overheated.”
-
28. Depasquale The Spa
Morris Plains, N.J.: Massage
Route 10 E., 973-538-3811
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
The real draw at this large suburban spa is the deep muscle work during the spectacular 80-minute Warm Bamboo Fusion massage. Pros press, knead, and roll heated bamboo sticks (in six different sizes) over shoulders, limbs, and backs. Afterward, “all the stress knots I carried were gone,” marveled our tester, “and I wasn’t the least bit sore.”
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:30 AM